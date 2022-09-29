Hurricane Ian cause flood and blackout for Florida

At least 2.4 million homes dey without electricity afta 241km/h (150mph) winds bring down power lines.

Dis hurricane na one of di most dangerous storms to hit di US in years.

Di hurricane leave millions in Florida without power and floodwaters dey rise.

Hurricane Ian land around 15:10 local time (20:10 GM on Wednesday, e carry wind speeds of 241km/h (150mph).

Di hurricane don spoil tins well-well for di city.

Di strong breeze from di hurricane comot one hospital cars submerged and trees pull out of from ground.

Tori be say Ian now don dey downgraded from a category four to a category one storm.

But authorities don warn Floridians say di next 24 hours go dey very dangerous.

Di mayor of Tampa don tell pipo to find safe place to stay.

"We go get majority of di rain and higher winds wey go start about 20:00, and e go last throughout di night," Jane Castor tok during Wednesday evening briefing.

For Lee County - di south-west region wia Ian land – Dem prevent police from responding to reports of looting for one petrol station because of di storm damage.

Sake of dat mata, authorities don declare curfew dia "until further notice".

Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais say Fort Myers community " - to some extent – dey destroyed". According to news agency AFP, some neighbourhoods for di city of 80,000 dey look like lake now.

State Govnor Ron DeSantis describe Hurricane Ian as di "biggest flood event" south-west Florida don ever see, e announce say 7,000 National Guard troops dey ready to lead rescue operations for di flood zones.

Federal Emergency Management Agency go brief President Joe Biden on di flood mata on Thursday.

Hurricane Ian now dey move go north through Florida.

Jacksonville International Airport, wey dey for north-east Florida, cancel all flights scheduled for Thursday.

Di National Hurricane Center (NHC) say Ian dey go at around eight miles per hour, and di forecast na say e go reach di Atlantic by Thursday morning.

E dey expected to reach Georgia and South Carolina on Friday and go start at hurricane strength wen e reach dia, di NHC tok.

Virginia also join Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida to declare a state of emergency.

Hurricane Ian land for Cuba western coast on Tuesday.

Dem don restore power for some areas afta di island bin dey in total blackout.

At least two pipo die for Cuba and more dan 20 Cuban migrants dey miss for sea.

