Ghana vs Switzerland: Head to head and oda tins to know

one hour wey don pass

Ghana and Switzerland go test dia strengths today inside friendly match ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup which go start on Sunday.

Dis be de first meeting between de two countries on de field of play.

Unlike Ghana wey struggle to sail through to de tournament, Switzerland qualify to de World Cup two points ahead of top kontries like Italy.

In dia qualifiers, dem no lose even one single point against kontries like Spain, Portugal and Czech Republic.

Ghana dey hope say by playing Switzerland wey beat Portugal, a win or draw against Switzerland means de Black Stars go fit handle Portugal.

De Black Stars dey train

Partey vs Xhaka: Face off between two Arsenal Midfielders

Partey go face en Arsenal mate Xhaka

Dis friendly hopefully go see two Arsenal midfielders Thomas Partey den Granit Xhaka facing off against each oda.

Despite playing as team mates for dia clubs, de two today go lead dia national teams separately in hopes of securing win for dia kontri.

De outcome of de mini midfield battle go be interesting take out for football fans who dey follow de two midfielders for Arsenal.

Black Stars friendlies ahead of tournament

Dis game go be de final of three friendly matches de West African nation dey play as part of preparations for de de 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

In de first game, Brazil beat Ghana 3 - 0, in dia second friendly Ghana manage beat Nicaragua 1 goal to nil.