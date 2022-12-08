Di revelations wey dey inside ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix documentary

Some royals bin question why Meghan suppose dey protected from press harassment, dis na Prince Harry claim for di couple new Netflix documentary.

Harry say some members of di family feel say negative treatment in di media na "a rite of passage" - but e say: "Di difference na di race element."

Dem release di first three episodes of di six-part bombshell series dem title "Harry & Meghan" on Thursday.

Di couple tok about life for di Royal Family, press intrusion and racism.

Buckingham Palace neva respond to di claim

At di start of episode one, one message say members of di Royal Family decline to comment on di series. But both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace say dem no approach dem, or any oda members of di Royal Family, for comment.

Di episodes wey dem release on Thursday –wey include sit-down interviews wit di couple and dia friends, plus a video diary - cover different range of topics, including di couple difficult relationship wit di tabloid press, and di Royal Family response to racist news articles wey dem write about Meghan.

Wetin Harry tok

"Di direction from di Palace na don't say anything," Harry tok am. "But wetin pipo need to understand na say, as far as a lot of di family dey concerned, everything wey dem put her through, dem also don go through am as well.

"So e almost be like a rite of passage, and some of di members of di family be like 'my wife need go through dat, so why dem go treat your girlfriend any differently? Why she go get any special treatment? Why dem go protecte her?"'

"I say 'di difference here na di race element'."

Im tok say e get "huge level of unconscious bias" for di Royal Family, add am say: "No be actually anybodi fault. But once pesin point am out, or you identify am within yourself you then need to make am right."

Di Duke of Sussex – wey be fifth in line to di throne - say im dey really proud say im children dey mixed-race, and e make am wan "make di world a better place for dem".

"But, equally, wetin dey most important for di two of us na to make sure say we no repeat di same mistake wey be like say our parents make."

Wetin Meghan tok

Di couple also tok about meeting oda royals, as Meghan say she surprise say dem dey "carries over" di formality even wen dem no dey in public.

"Wen Will and Kate came ova, and I meet her for di first time, dem come ova for dinner, I remember I bin dey wear ripped jeans and I dey barefoot. I like to hug. I don always be hugger, I no realise say e dey really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I begin understand very quickly say di formality on di outside carry through on di inside."

Episode one mainly focus on dia relationship

For most of episode one, di duke and duchess tok about dia relationship - including how dem meet through one friend on Instagram and meet for drinks for London Soho for dia first date.

Harry describe am as a "great love story", add say: "I think for so many pipo for di family, especially obviously di men, e fit get temptation or urge to marry pesin wey go fit in di mould, as opposed to pesin wey perhaps dem dey destined to be wit.

"Di difference between making decision wit your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly make most of her decisions - if no be all of dem - from her heart. And I be my mama son."

Im add am say: "She (Meghan) sacrifice everything she ever sabi, di freedom wey she get, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon afta dat I end up sacrificing everything wey I sabi to join her in her world."

Prince Harry tell di docuseries: "My job na to keep my family safe. But di nature of being born into dis position... and di level of hate wey dem don raise in di last three years especially against my wife and my son, I dey generally concerned for di safety of my family."

Di duke add am say, as a royal, na im "duty to uncover dis exploitation and bribery wey happun within our media".

Oda moments from di series

Harry call di press pack of royal correspondents "essentially an extended PR arm of di Royal Family. One agreement wey don dey dia for ova30 years". Im say e believes di media see im trauma as im "narrative to control"

For episode three, Meghan call di time around dia engagement an "orchestrated reality show", say dia interview dey "rehearsed"

Harry say im family dey "incredibly impressed" wit Meghan wen dem first meet her. "But di fact say I bin dey date an American actress na wetin probably cloud dia judgment more than anything else at di beginning"

Di duke compare Meghan to Princess Diana, say: "So much of wetin Meghan be, and how she dey, dey so similar to my mum. She get di same compassion, she get di same empathy, she get di same confidence, she get dis warmth about her"

And althoughdem gbab Princess Diana Panorama interview under deceit, Harry say im mama "tok di truth of her experience"

Di duchess mother, Doria Ragland, say she warn Meghan say di harassment na "about race". "I said, you may not want to hear it but dis na wetin dey come down di pike," Ms Ragland tok am. "As a parent, in hindsight absolutely I go like to go back and get dat kain real conversation about how di world dey see you"

Harry say to wear a Nazi uniform to a party na "one of di biggest mistakes" of im life.

Reaction wey follow di release of di documentary

Di eagerly-anticipated docuseries – wey go reach im climax in di final three episodes at 08:00 GMT on 15 December – bin face controversy earlier dis week wen two trailers allegedly appear to use footage and photos in misleading ways.

Di trailers show archive clips and fotos as Prince Harry and Meghan tok about how di Royal Family sideline dem and the media hound by dem - but report be say at least three of di fotos wey dem take na from events wey no get anything to do wit di couple. Netflix and di Sussexes' production company Archewell neva comment.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan face awkward questions from reporters including "you dey put money before family?" and "you dey harm your family, Harry?" as dem attend one New York event to receive one human rights award.

Di royal couple bin step back as senior royals for March 2020 and now dem dey live for California wit dia two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Since dia exit, dem don give plenti interviews about life for di Royal Family - including dia famous Oprah interview last year wen dem accuse one unnamed member of di family of racism, and Meghan say she bin get suicidal thoughts.

Di couple don also tok about dia relationship wit di media - blame racist coverage in di tabloid press as a reason why dem decide to step back as senior royals.