What next for Islamic cleric wey chop death sentence?

Wetin we call dis foto, Abduljjabar Nasiru Kabara

34 minutes wey don pass

Since after Upper Sharia court for Kano sentence controversial islamic cleric Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara to death by hanging on Thursday di discussion at di moment na wetin dey next for di cleric.

Di court find Abduljabbar guilty of blasphemy on top Islam Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during several preachings wey im dey do.

Among di charges na say im preaching get tendency to cause security wahala for Kano state.Di case don dey court for one year and three months now.

Abduljabbar tell court for im final statement say e no need any mercy or leniency before di judge finally read im sentencing.

Usman Mai Keke na practising lawyer wey dey stay Kano and e tok di available options wey di cleric get.

‘Either to appeal or wait for sentence to happun’

Barrister Usman tok say anytime wey judgement happun for court, Nigeria laws give pesin wey no dey satisfied di opportunity to appeal to a higher court and present im case before dem.

Di barrister add say di opportunity to appeal also get a limited number of days wey if di cleric no use di chance and e elapse then e means say e dey satisfied with di judgement and sentence fit happun.

According to di lawyer even if di cleric choose to appeal things fit work against am because court fit choose to side with earlier judgement or if im reasons dey strong e fit re-trial.

E tok say anoda thing be say di cleric fit beg for additional time to be able to appeal im case.

“Court own na to listen to both sides of an argument at di end if court sentence pesin to death na govnor get di final say as e relate to signing for it to happun.”

“No be something wey go just happun just because judge don give sentence, govnor need to sign first.”

Gnaduje ready to sign death warrant

Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje dey ready to sign death warrant according to commissioner of justice Musa Lawal.

Di attorney general add say goment dey against anything wey go lead to breakdown of law and order for di state.

“Just like di case of Hanifa di govnor dey ready to sign death warrant for dis one as well if e reach im table, im stand neva change.” Lawal tell tori pipo after yesterday judgement.

“At di moment e get many procedures wey go follow sha but govnor dey ever ready when di time reach.”

Di cleric followers no happy wit judgement

Students and followers of di embattled cleric tok say dem no dey satisfied with di judgement wey sentence dia imam to death by hanging.

Some of im followers wey speak to BBC tok say wetin happun for court show say fairness no dey at all.

But dem also add say as law abiding citizens wey dem be dem go obey and wait to see wetin go happun next.

No word yet from im popular family

Di Nasiru Kabara family wey Abduljabbar comot from na one of di most popular families for Kano as im late father na pesin wey bin lead di Qadirriya sect for West Africa before im death for 1996.

Even at dis time na influential family wey politicians dey always go see when dem dey vie for office.

But upto dis time no single member of di family don comot to tok anything since di judgement on Thursday.

‘Judgement na end of Abduljabbar teachings’

Reactions across Kano over di judgement still dey happun with many muslims expressing joy over wetin happun.

Many of di muslims for Kano dey practice Sunni islam and dem consider Abduljabbar preaching to be bad and evil.

Abba Danladi na practising muslim for Kano and e tell BBC say e dey happy for di judgement and believe say di judgement go end teachings and preachings of Abduljabbar.