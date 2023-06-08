Wetin be Anthrax disease wey make Ghana goment ban eating and selling of meat

Wia dis foto come from, Thinkstock

57 minutes wey don pass

One pesin plus 30 animals don die sake of di outbreak of Anthrax disease for di Upper East Region of northern Ghana.

Authorities wey give di informate also tok say dem don identify 13 suspected cases among humans.

Health authorities add say dem don send samples go laboratory for further investigation and dem dey trace pipo wey get close contact wit those wey dey affected.

Suspicion dey say dem chop meat of cows wey dey infected wit anthrax disease.

Sake of di spread of di disease, authorities for di Upper East Region of northern Ghana don ban di killing, sale and consumption of meat products for one month.

Di ban also include public movement of animals like sheep, cattle, goat, pigs and donkeys to avoid di spread of di disease.

Di authority don also increase free vaccination of animals for di region to contain di spread of di disease.

In addition to dis, Ghana goment say dem don release money to take buy about 8,000 more vaccines to help tackle di spread of di disease.

Fear dey say di disease fit spread to oda parts of di kontri.

Wetin be Anthrax Disease

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Anthrax na one highly contagious bacteria disease wey dey affect animals and fit dey transmitted to human beings.

According to di Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Anthrax na one serious infectious disease, one rod-shaped bacteria wey di name na Bacillus anthracis dey cause.

E dey occur naturally for soil and e normally dey affect domestic and wild animals all ova di world.

Pipo fit dey sick wit anthrax if dem come in contact wit infected animals or contaminated animals products.

Anthrax fit cause serious sickness in both human and animals.

How anthrax dey infect pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Science Photo Library Wetin we call dis foto, Anthrax bacteria under microscope - livestock dey most at risk wen dem dey graze

Pipo dey catch anthax wen di bacteria enta di body.

Wen anthrax bacteria enta di body, dem fit dey “activated.” Di bacteria go come multiply, spread out for di body, come begin produce toxins wey go lead to serious sickness.

Dis fit happun wen pipo breathe in bacteria, chop food or drink water wey dey contaminated wit bacteria or make bacteria enta dia skin sake of injury.

How anthrax dey infect animals

Domestic and wild animals fit become infected wen dem breathe in or ingest bacteria for contaminated soil, plants, or water.

These animals fit include cattle, sheep, goats, antelope, and deer.

For areas where domestic animals don get anthrax in di past, routine vaccination fit help prevent outbreaks.

Wetin be di symptoms of anthrax

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Na four common types of anthrax infection dey, each of dem get different signs and symptoms. For most cases, symptoms dey develop within six days of exposure to di bacteria. However, e dey possible for inhalation anthrax symptoms to take more dan six weeks bifor e appear.

Cutaneous anthrax

Dis one na skin-related (cutaneous) anthrax infection, e dey enta pesin body through di skin, usually through a cut or oda sore. Na by far di most common route of di disease. Signs and symptoms include:

Itchy bump wey resemble insect bite go quickly develop into Flu-like symptoms wey include fever and headache.

One place go just suddenly dey scratch pesin and bifor dem know, di itchy spot go turn to wound.

Gastrointestinal anthrax

Gastrointestinal anthrax infection dey happun from eating uncooked meat from infected animal.

E fit affect your gastrointestinal tract from your throat to your colon. Signs and symptoms include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Headache

Loss of appetite

Fever

Severe, bloody diarrhea in the later stages of the disease

Sore throat and difficulty swallowing

Swollen neck

Inhalation anthrax

Inhalation anthrax dey happun wen you breathe in anthrax bacteria.

Dis na di most deadly form of di disease, and most times e dey fatal, even wit treatment. Initial signs and symptoms include:

Flu-like symptoms for a few hours or days, such as sore throat, mild fever, fatigue and muscle aches

Mild chest discomfort

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Di infected pesin go dey cough blood

Painful swallowing

High fever

Trouble breathing

Shock — dis na one acute medical condition wey involve collapse of di circulatory system

Meningitis

Injection anthrax

Sabi pipo recently identify dis type of anthrax infection and so far na only for Europe dem don report am.

Dem dey catch am through injecting illegal drugs. Initial signs and symptoms include:

Redness for di area of injection

Significant swelling

Shock

Multiple organ failure

Meningitis

Where dem dey see anthrax

Anthrax dey very common for agricultural regions of

Central and South America

Sub-Saharan Africa

Central and southwestern Asia,

Southern and eastern Europe, and

the Caribbean.