Expert tok di kain work NBS categorise as employment for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Adebola Ajayi

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

Reporting from Lagos

one hour wey don pass

Di National Bureau of Statistics report on Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS), tok say dem don apply new methodology wey conform wit global standard of labour force survey to put unemployment rate at drop to 4.1 per cent for di year 2023.

Di National Bureau of Statistics, World Bank and International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) prepare di report wey dem publish for di bureau website on Thursday, 24 August, 2023.

Di bureau tok say di new methodology define employed pesin as pipo wey dey work for pay or profit and wey don work for at least “one hour in di last 7 days.”

Base on di new methodology sabi pipo list di new jobs wey NBS likely use gada dia data and how Nigerians fit focus on dis informal sector in di labour market.

Akintunde Babatunde, wey be di program director for Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), tok say di bureau dey reference di digital economy, wey be informal sector and na labour market wey dey short term and temporary as im list out di relevant jobs for dis century.

Some of di work wey Oga Babatunde list include:

Coding

Data analysis

Data Science

Social media management

Cloud computing

Artificial intelligence

Cyber security

Graphic design

Photography

Videography

Copywriting

Proofreading

Creative writing

Project management

Visual assistant

Oga Babatunde say if Nigeria goment wan deal wit unemployment for di kontri e go betta make NBS dey transparent becos dem go need data to plan di economy and resolve di high poverty level and unemployment.

E also explain say if pesin wey dey work one hour weekly dey qualify as employed, e mean say di pesin dey earn 200 naira per hour base on di nation monthly minimum wages, “di money no even dey enough for pipo to enta transport from dia house to workplace.”

Wia dis foto come from, Akintunde Babatunde

Di NBS say di methodology wey dem use focus on low-income traders and farmers for di survey as dem gada di data from di working population wey bin age 15 and above.

Di bureau, categorise underemployed as pipo wey dey work for less dan 40 hours per week and dem declare say dem wan do more work wey dey, while di bureau say unemploy pesin no get job but dem still dey search for work as dem no dey collect money or profit.

Di bureau explain say di old methodology define di working-age population as pipo wey dey within di age bracket of 15-64 years, considering pipo wey dey work for about 20 to 39 hours as underemployed, and pipo wey dey work between one hour and 19 hours as unemployed (including pipo wey no get any job).

NBS further analyse dia statistics, arguing say di bureau no really capture low-income farmers and temporary absentees from employment inside dia old methodology bifor.

But inside di latest report NBS data tok say 92.6 percent pipo dey di informal sector while 75.4% pipo be farmers and business owners for Nigeria.