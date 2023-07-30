All you need sabi about di nationwide strike wey Nigeria Labour Congress call for 2 August

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Labour Congress

Di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) don announce plan to begin one seven-day nationwide strike wey go start on Wednesday, 2 August, 2023.

Di labour union also announce nationwide protest on di same day.

Dis na to protest against di poor economic situations wey Nigerians don face sake of di policies and actions of di current administration.

Central Working Committee of di NLC give di informate for di communique dem reach at di end of one meeting dem hold on Tuesday, 25 July.

Dem say dem dey organise di mass protest across di kontri to "demonstrate how dem dey vex against di inhuman actions and policies of di goment.

Di protest go hold for all di states of di federation unless di goment meet di demands of di union.

Why NLC wan strike

Di workers' union say dem dey go on strike sake of di Nigerian goment policies wey don leave plenty workers for serious sufferings and poverty.

Dem say di removal of petrol subsidy wey make price of petrol jump from N185 to N500 don already dey press Nigerians for neck, but as di federal goment through di NNPCL come increase di price go N617 again per litre, e don make mata red finish for kontri pipo.

Di NLC say dis act don show say Nigerian goment no care for di welfare and cries of di workers and di pipo.

Plus di goment don refuse to put in place measures to protect Nigerians from di harsh economic situation dia policies don bring.

Also many Nigerians dey para and dey put pressure on di NLC to lead dem in protest against di increase for di pump price of PMS

“Di federal goment don frustrate and abandon dia own Committee wey be product of social dialogue between di goment and workers organisations for di kontri. Di committee no meet yet di goment dey embark on wetin dem wan do and programmes.

“Since oga Tinubu “subsidy is gone forever” speech for inauguration day; di peace of mind of Nigerians don go; decent living don go wey don make Nigerians dey face different kain level.

“Observe say di federal goment don continue to issue policies wey go make life difficult for Nigerians like increase in VAT, increase in school fees across all goment owned Secondary and Tertiary institutions of learning.

“Di NNPCL don turn itself into di forces of demand and supply and dey fix di price of Petroleum products as e dey shout deregulation.” NLC explain for inside statement.

Wetin be di demands of di NLC

Di Nigeria Labour Congress plus di federal goment bin dey meet on top dis mata for sometimes now, where di goment say e go set up one Presidential Steering Committee to look di mata well-well and how goment fit settle some of di issues.

However, di NLC for dia communique claim say goment no dey interested for dia discussions and dem neva still fit set up di Presidential Steering Committee weeks afta dem bin discuss about am.

Dem don give di goment di following demands;

Di immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of di federal goment wey include di recent increase in di price of di Premium Motor Spirit, increase in Public School fees, di release of 8 month salary goment dey owe University lecturers and Workers plus increase in VAT.

Di immediate inauguration of di Presidential Steering Committee dem bin agree on before to begin tok-tok.

To begin build a kontri where all Nigerians go be leaders and all go be followers.

To give the federal goment Seven — Day ultimatum to meet all our demands and to embark on a nation — wide action wey go begin on Wednesday di 2nd of August, 2023 to force goment to reverse dia anti-poor and antiworkers policies.

Wetin don happun for previous protest plan

Dis no be di first time di Nigeria Labour Congress go threaten to protest and go on strike under di President Bola Administration.

For June 2023, di NLC bin plan to embark on nationwide strike sake of di increase in di price of fuel due to subsidy removal.

However, afta hours of meeting wit di goment, President of di NLC, Joe Ajaero confam say dem don suspend di industrial action to give room for further consultations.

Di NLC and di Trade Union Congress, dey expected to kontinu negotiations wit di goment.