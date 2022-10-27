Wetin to expect from PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Europa match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

18 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal dey travel go Eindhoven on Thursday wit hope to kontinu dia perfect run for di Europa League competition.

Di Gunners dey play PSV for di second leg of di group stage – di first leg bin end 1-0 to Arsenal for London.

Arsenal fit wrap-up dia position as leaders of Group A especially wit di way PSV dey play in recent times.

PSV dey for second place for di group wit 7 points from 4 games. Chance dey high say dem go move go du next round along wit Arsenal even if dem lose.

But dem go wan do revenge to di Gunners forfor dat first leg loss.

Head to head

PSV go need bounce back from dia back to back defeats to Arsenal and Groningen.

Di Ruud van Nistelrooy side no dey too strong as e don show for di outings.

Di club in-form foward, Cody Gakpo go wan prove im sef afta wetin happun for di last fixture for di Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal don already qualify for di knock out stage of di competition but dem go wan try avoid to meet any of di clubs wey just drop from di Uefa Champions league.

Mikel Arteta squad dey go into dis fixture afta dia 1-1 draw wit Southampton ova di weekend.

"Last week we make di first step wey na to qualify for di next round. We need to win [on Thursday] becos we want finish first," na so Arteta tok.

PSV vs Arsenal team news

Nistelrooy dey look to boost PSV wit di return of Noni Madueke, Luuk de Jong, and Mauro Junior.

Players like Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli still dey missing sake of injury.

For Arsenal, Arteta tok say Marquinhos no follow di squad travel afta e fall ill while Oleksandr Zinchenko still dey strugglE wit calf injury.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny still dey recover from dia groin and hamstring issues respectively.

PSV vs Arsenal possible lineups

PSV XI (4-3-3): Benítez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangaré, Veerman, Gutiérrez; Simons, Til, Gakpo