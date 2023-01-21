Why PDP suspend former Govnor Chimaroke Nnamani, odas few weeks to election?

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, PDP suspend lawmaker, odas

21 January 2023, 10:33 WAT New Informate 34 minutes wey don pass

Di Peoples Democratic Party don suspend di curent senator wey dey represent Enugu East for di National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani as member of di party.

Nnamani na also a former govnor of Enugu state.

Dem suspend oga Nnamani on top accuse of anti-party activities.

Di suspension wey dey effective from Friday 20 January dey come just few weeks to di 2023 general elections.

One statement wey di National Publicity Secretary of di party Debo Ologunagba sign say na di National Working Committee of di PDP approve di former Enugu state govnor suspension.

DI NWC also suspend Fayose Oluwajomoiloju – wey be son of one former govnor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Oluwajomiloju na di candidate of di PDP for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency.

Although di party no tok di anti-party activities dem engage in wey call for dia suspension.

However, oga Nnamani wey be serving senator under di PDP bin don show support for di ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wey dem togeda serve as govnors for 1999.

As Tinubu bin serve as Lagos state govnor between 1999 and 2007, Nnamani govern Enugu state between dat period.

From some of im post on im Twitter account, Nnamani don highlight some of Tinubu achievements wen e be govnor of Lagos state and how e be di best govnor wen dem serve togeda for dat position, wey make am fit to be Nigeria next president.

E also tok on how Tinubu get di capacity to fix di kontri based on wetin e do for Lagos state.

For September 2022, wen di All Progressives Congress bin dey name members of di party Presidential Campaign Council, oga Chimaroke Nnamani name bin show but dem later comot am sake of criticism.

APC, Nnamani reaction to di suspension

As di news of di suspension begin spread, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani say di suspension come to am as "rude shock and a huge surprise".

For inside one statement e post for im Twitter account, e say di party no notify am of any petition or complaint against im pesin wey make di NWC of di party to decide to suspend am from di party.

“Dem no invite me come any meeting, proceeding or hearing of di NWC of di party wia dem discuss my supposed offence. Dem no give me opportunity to make representations before dem decide to suspend me from di party. Dem violate my right to fair hearing wey dey clear for di provisions of di party constitution, especially for disciplinary proceedings.” E add.

E however appeal to im supporters to remain calm as dem continue dia campaigns ahead of di elections.

Also di tok-tok pesin for di All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo say di suspension of di members na waste of time.

“Di suspension no get any effect whatsoever at dis time, because di law say e remain as candidate of di party. Party wey dey crumble for di middle of campaigns. Na failure to respect dia own constitution dey hunt dem now.” Festus tok.

Some members of di ruling party don give senator Nnamani green light to come join di APC following im suspension.

Di suspension get any impact on di forthcoming general election?

E neva clear how dis suspension go take affect di PDP for di forthcoming general elections as di party get some oda issues e still dey battle wit.

Some of di party members dem suspend dey strong for dia regions and dem also get dia supporters.

For instance, oga Chimaroke Nnamani na former govnor of Enugu State, South-east Nigeria. E be di current senator wey dey represent Enugu East on di platform of di PDP.

E also be di senatorial candidate of di party for Enugu East for di forthcoming 25th February national assembly elections.

Chris Ogbu win di PDP ticket to contest for seat for di Imo State House of Assembly for di 2023 general elections.

Fayose Oluwajomoiloju also dey suspended, e be di son of di former govnor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose wey be strong member of di PDP, although e no clear if di former govnor dey in support of di presidential candidate of di party.

Oda members wey dem suspend from Ekiti State include:

Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North)

Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II)

Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central)

Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

For di middle of dis suspension palava, na di PDP issues wit di G5 govnors and some leaders of di party wey no dey in support of some of di tins wey dey happun within di party and dem no also dey in support di presidential flagbearer of di party, Atiku Abubakar for di 2023 election.

Di G5 govnors include di govnor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.