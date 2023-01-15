Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

15 January 2023, 17:30 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

Di North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur don see some of di most intense and hotly-contested games for di Premier League's rich history.

Though Arsenal na di club to beat dis season, Tottenham no be write-off.

Mikel Arteta side dey maintain dia hold as league leaders but pressure don begin mount as oda teams don dey close-in on dem.

Wit Manchester City losing to Manchester United di leaders get chance to increase di gap between dem and 2nd place to 8 points.

Dis one no go dey easy as Antonio Conte men don struggle often dis season despite dia signings during last transfer window.

First Half

25mins: Thomas Partey unleash unexpected shot from outside wey hit di ball. Arsenal dey in control of di game.

22mins: Martin Odegaard pick up pass and shoot from 20 metres out, but Hugo Lloris save am

20mins: Eddie Nketiah produce inaccurate low pass into di box wey one of di defenders block.

18mins: Aaron Ramsdale save a good effort from Heung-Min Son

17mins: Clement Lenglet send teasing cross into di area, but Aaron Ramsdale intercept di ball.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

14mins: OWN GOAL! Hugo Lloris score im sef afta Saka shot.

13mins: Flag go up against Harry Kane and referee blow whistle for offside.

10mins: Romero commit foul afta e bring down im opponent wit slide tackle. Free kick to Arsenal.

9mins: Ben White put cross into di box wey fly go over di bar.

7mins: Wasted opportunity by Eddie Nketiah. E create some space for imself inside di penalty box and shoot di ball but Hugo Lloris make a comfortable save

6mins: Ben White looks to break free, but an opposing player clear di ball comot.

4mins: Gabriel Martinelli try to dribble through di defence but dem block am.

3mins: Matt Doherty make rough challenge and Craig Pawson blow whistle for foul.

Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

1mins: KICK OFF

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal line ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal team news

Swedish attacker Dejan Kulusevski return to training for Tottenham afta e suffer muscular problem.

Di inclusion of Rodrigo Bentancur no certain - Richarlison and Lucas Moura neva fit to return to di pitch but Yves Bissouma fit come back afta minor ankle injury.

For Arsenal na na only Jesus and Reiss Nelson still dey recover from injuries.

Emile Smith Rowe don come back aft aim recovery from groin surgery – e play against Oxford for FA Cup during di week.

Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard dey set to return afta Arteta rest dem during mid-week against Oxford.