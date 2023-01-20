How Usain Bolt lose ova $12.7m to fraud

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

41 minutes wey don pass

Na di money dem still dey try recover as di lawyer of di Olympic champion confam say true-true Usain Bolt lose more dan $12.7m (£10.2m) sake of fraud.

Di Jamaica Financial Services Commission (FSC) don put investments firm, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), under investigation sake of am.

Usain Bolt, 36 wey retire from sprint race bin invest wit SSL for im home kontri of Jamaica more dan ten years.

"We go drag dem go court if dem no return di funds," na so lawyer Linton Gordon tok.

"Dis na serious disappointment, and we dey hope say dem go settle di mata in a way wey Oga Bolt go recover im money and go fit live in peace."

Di Olympic champion bin notice 'mago-mago'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bolt manager Nugent Walker follow di Jamaica Gleaner tok say di eight-time Olympic champion bin notice "mago-mago" on how dem take dey handle im money.

Meanwhile, FSC say dem dey "aware of reports of allegations of fraud" and say di oversight process go allow dem see how dem take move funds and securities into and out of SSL.

"Di FSC go simultaneously continue im investigations into mata wey dey related to SSL," e add.

SSL say im own internal investigations suggest say na one former employee dey behind di alleged fraud and add say dem don "refer di mata to di relevant law enforcement authorities".

Bolt bin retire from athletics for 2017 afta im win 11 World Championship gold medals and eight Olympic gold medals.

During di 2008 Beijing Olympics Bolt set new world records for di 100m and 200m.