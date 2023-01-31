Chants of 'Ba ma yi' and 'Mu na su', highlight of Buhari trip to Kano

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency

Di Nigerian ruling All Progressive congress APC don deny tori say dem attack President Muhammadu Buhari for im recent trip to Kano State North central Nigeria.

Di party say di attack na just fabrication wey di opposition Peoples Democratic Party bin bring to yab to dia presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Tori bin comot say pipo vex well-well and dem stone Buhari helicopter and im convoy on im one day working visit for Kano State.

Anoda incident of pipo wey block road in protest of di president happun - di road wey dem block no follow wia president Buhari bin plan to pass.

Bayo Onanuga, Director Media for APC Presidential Campaign Council, say president Buhari get good outing for Kano despite all di tins wey di opposition try to do.

For di Kano trip presido Buhari commission nine projects including di Dala Dry Inland Port, solar project, Data centre, new Emir Council Chambers, Aliko Dangote Skill Acquisition centre, Cancer treatment centre, Road Interchangeand di Family Homes for Darmanawa Royal City.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Presidency

Chants of 'Ba ma yi' and 'Mu na su'

Tori bin comot say angry youths for Kano State bin throw stones for di advance convoy of di President even throw stones for helicopter wey bin dey allegedly carry di president despite high security.

Videos and pictures bin show stones for road and smashed windscreen, as well as stoning of one helicopter.

Howeva BBC Pidgin find out say wetin happun na pipo wey no even close to wia di president dey, bin dey protest against di visit.

As im dey pass, pipo bin dey shout "ba ma yi" wey mean we no want. Howeva no direct attacks bin happun against di president.

APC supporters bin also comot to dey shout "mu na su" wey mean we want.

Oga Onanuga bin call out di tori wey spread on Monday as "invented attack on President Muhammadu Buhari only fit don happun for di fertile imagination of PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba."

Tok-tok pesin of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye bin post video of di alleged attack for im social media say, "di fight between Tinubu and Buhari don enta anoda level. Di attack for Kano bin dey properly arranged and funded allegedly by Asiwaju".

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Presidency

Kano goment bin warn Buhari

Before di visit of President Buhari, Kano State Govnor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday bin reveal say e send letter go di presidency say make dem postpone di trip.

For statement wey im Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar put out, Ganduje tok say di reason for im decision na di kasala wey pipo of di state dey suffer sake of di limited time wey Central Bank of Nigeria, give to stop to dey use old naira note and e say for security reasons make dem post pone di trip.

Buhari dey face protest welcome for im trips to states in recent times.

Last week, for im two day official visit to im own state Katsina, e bin face youth protests.