Authorities of di University of Calabar, Southern Nigeria don begin torchlight di death of one undergraduate.

Di Vice Chancellor of di University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi direct di Medical Board of di institution to sharply identify wetin lead to di death of di female student.

Di deceased, Precious Mhenuter, na third-year student of di Department of Library and Information Science, wey die on 28 January for di school Medical Centre.

“Di Medical Board go investigate di circumstances surrounding di deceased admission at di University Medical Centre," di VC tok.

Di order for investigation dey inside one press release di registrar of di university Gabriel Egbe sign on Sunday.

Wetin happun?

Pipo begin para for di University of Calabar on 28 January as students protest di death of dia colleague.

Di proesting students claim say di school medical centre deny di deceased medical care sake of say she no get di school medical consulting card.

Tori be say di 300-level student die hours afta she arrive for di school medical centre - becos di personnel for di medical centre no attend to her.

Di students wey dey protest di death of di di 22-year-old student say "Precious fall sick for her hostel and we rush am to di medical centre for treatment but health workers no attend to am until she die," dem claim.

Anoda student wey call her sef Idongesit say “Precious sick around 4am in di morning and we rush her to our school medical center. We reach dia by 5am and dem ask us to bring N200 for card wey we give dem.

“Afta we pay dem no still attend her. Dem leave am in her pains. She eventually die at 7am, two hours afta we reach dia. And dem carry her go mortuary without informing her parents."

Video of di protest come out on social media as di students dey demand justice for dia friend.

'Our lives worth more dan N200'

Students of di institution carry protest enta di medical centre dey demand justice for dia colleague wey die.

Di video show how some students dey cry and lament about di attitude of di health workers.

Some pipo carry placard wey say 'our lives worth pass N200' - di video show odas dey roll for ground in pain and anger.

Oda students take to social media to mourn and demand justice for Precious.

VC call for calm

Di statement from di registrar tok say di Vice Chancellor and di entire institution value di lives of dia students and dem dey devastated by di painful loss reported at di Medical Centre of di institution.

“Di Medical Board go determine if di death fit dey prevented and examine di role wey di individual staff of di Medical Centre play in managing di patient.

“Di Board dey expected to establish di veracity or otherwise of allegations of carelessness or negligence of duty among di staff of di hospital in handling di patient and advise management on how to avoid a reoccurrence of similar situations for future.