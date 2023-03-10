Shooting for Jehovah Witness hall leave plenti pipo dead for Hamburg

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

14 minutes wey don pass

Plenti number of pipo don dey killed for one shooting wey happun for Jehovah Witness meeting hall for di north German city of Hamburg.

Police say di gunman act alone and dem think say e don die. E no dey clear if di attacker dey among di six or seven fatalities wey German media report.

As yet, "e no get reliable information on di motive", police say.

A number of pipo also injure for di shooting on Deelböge street for di city Gross Borstel district.

Police say dem find one pesin dead for di scene wey dem believe fit be perpetrator and investigations dey continue.

Dem call police around 21:15 (20:15 GMT) to report say dem fire shot for di building, police spokesman Holger Vehren tok.

Officers wey go in find pipo wey "fit don dey seriously injured by firearms, some of dem don die from di shooting", e tok.

"Di officers also hear one shot from di upper part of di building and go upstairs, wia dem also find one pesin. So far e no get indications say any perpetrators dey run comot."

Im tok say police neva yet identify di victims and work at di crime scene dey continue.

"All we know be say plenti pipo don die hia, plenti pipo injure, dem don carry dem go hospital, “ Oga Vehren tok.

Di reasons behind di shooting "still no dey completely clear".

Dem send one alert on di federal warning app, NINAwarn, at around 21:00 (20:00 GMT) dey tell locals say "one or more unknown perpetrators shoot at pipo for one church".

Dem tell resident nearby make dem no comot from dia homes as police operation dey go on.

Video show police dey escort pipo out of di meeting hall, some to ambulances.

Hamburg Interior Minister, Andy Grote, tok on Twitter say police special forces and one large number of officers don dey deployed to di scene.

Police don appeal to di public not to share assumptions or to spread rumours.

Jehovah Witnesses na members of one Christian-based religious movement.