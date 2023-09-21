Why tribunal throway Labour Party petition against Peter Mbah

Wia dis foto come from, MBAH/EDEOGAH/FACEBOOK

24 minutes wey don pass

Di Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for Enugu State don uphold di election of Governor Peter Mbah of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Di candidate of Labour Party (LP) Chijioke Edeoga bin challenge Mbah for allegedly submitting forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, among odas, but di court strike out di argument regarding di alleged forgery of di NYSC certificate.

Di tribunal tok say Edeoga fail to prove im allegation say di PDP candidate submit di forged certificate to Inec.

Dem also declare say NYSC certificate no be qualification to contest for govnorship election.

Di three-member panel wey Justice Kudirat Murayo lead bin give dia verdict on 21 September.

Di LP candidate bin also ask court to nullify di election of Mbah sake of alleged irregularities including over-voting and non-use of di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System during di election for di Nkanu East Local Government Area of di State.

“NYSC discharge certificate no be qualification for govnorship election,” di court tok.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) bin declare Mbah as di winner of di govnorship poll afta im score 160,895 to defeat im closest challenger Edeoga wey poll 157,552 votes.

“Assuming say dem forge di NYSC discharge certificate of di second respondent as di petitioner claim, shey NYSC certificate na qualification to contest for govnor for Nigeria according to di constitution? Di answer na no,” di tribunal tok.

Di tribunal strike out di ground as dem also add say some of di witness of di petitioners no dey accredited by Inec and diafor dia testimonies no fit dey reliable.

Dem say Edeoga fail to prove im allegation say di PDP candidate submit di forged certificate to Inec.

Di tribunal declare say Mbah dey qualified to contest di election even without submitting any NYSC discharge certificate.

Dem tok say Senior Secondary School Certificate or im equivalent na minimum academic qualification for election for di office of di govnor in line wit Section 177 of di constitution.