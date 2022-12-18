Argentina 1-0 France: Messi score to give Argentina lead for World Cup final

49 minutes wey don pass

History dey on di line for both France and Argentina for wetin promise to be one memorable World Cup final for Doha on Sunday

France dey aim to become just di third team to retain di trophy for im 92-year history, as dem dey follow in di footsteps of Italy and Brazil.

Dia head coach Didier Deschamps - wey captain France to victory for 1998 - dey also look to become di first manager since Italy Vittorio Pozzo for 1938 to win consecutive titles.

For Argentina, di hopes and dreams of di nation rest on di shoulders of Lionel Messi. Wey arguably be di greatest player of all time, Im dey hope to crown im shinning career wit a World Cup winners medal for wetin di 35-year-old say go be im final game for im kontri.

Kick off time na 4pm West African time for Lusail Stadium.

Dem don deliver di World Cup trophy itself to di centre of di pitch. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and ex-Spain keeper Iker Casillas na im cari am.

Argentina lineup

(4-4-2, right to left): 23. E. Martinez (GK) — 26. Molina, 13. Romero, 19. Otamendi, 3. Tagliafico — 11. Di Maria, 7. De Paul, 24. Fernandez, 20. Mac Allister — 10. Messi, 9. Alvarez

France lineup

(4-2-3-1, right to left): 1. Lloris (GK) — 5. Kounde, 4. Varane, 18. Upamecano, 22. T. Hernandez — 8. Tchouameni, 14. Rabiot — 11. Dembele, 7. Griezmann, 10. Mbappe. — 14.Rabiot.

Szymon Marciniak go supervise di game today.

France dey kick-off.

Match don start enjoy di game!

1 mins: Adrien Rabiot (France) commit one rough challenge and Szymon Marciniak blow im whistle for a foul.

2 mins: Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) commit one ugly tackle on im opponent, but e no get caution from di referee. Free kick. France go probably just try to cross di ball in from here.

3 mins: Angel Di Maria (Argentina) cross into di box from near di side line, but im no connect as im want and di well-organized defence clear am off.

4 mins: Dayot Upamecano (France) make a rough challenge and Szymon Marciniak blow im whistle for a foul.

5 mins: Angel Di Maria (Argentina) go on one solo run, but im fails to create a chance as an opposition player block am.

5 mins: Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) latch on to one accurate pass on di edge of di box and unleash one strong shot towards goal, but di goal keeper deny am.

7 mins:Julian Alvarez (Argentina) jump into one tackle and Szymon Marciniak signal say na foul.

8 mins: Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) meet one cross just outside di area and get in one strike from a promising position, but defender block di ball.

9 mins: Opposition defence clear off one resulting corner from Lionel Messi (Argentina)

11 mins: Hugo Lloris (France) be like dem don pick up a minor injury, but e look like im go fit continue to dey play.

15 mins: Lionel Messi (Argentina) send one quick through ball into space for im teammate wey dey close to di offside line, but one of di defenders stop and and clear di danger.

16 mins: Di ball possession at di moment na 55:45.

19 mins: 'Antoine Griezmann (France) take free kick.

20 mins: Antoine Griezmann find di head of Olivier Giroud (France) wit one clever free kick, and im crashes in one powerful close-range header at goal wey just just fly ova di bar. Unlucky!

23 mins: Goal!

Lionel Messi (Argentina) coolly convert di penalty kick!

Argentina 1-0 France

29 mins: Lionel Messi (Argentina) race towards goal but di defender get back well to make a challenge. Dem award Argentina one corner kick.