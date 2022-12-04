Wetin dey inside Peter Obi manifesto
In less dan three months to di 2023 general election, presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi, don release im campaign manifesto.
Di release dey come afta londig wait, tok-tok and different gbas-gbos among Labour Party members, opposition parties and plenti odas wey get interest.
Peter Obi announce di release of di manifesto wey im title, ‘e dey POssible: Our Pact wit Nigerians’, for im twitter handle early Sunday.
Oga Obi write say, “I dey honoured to present our 72-page Manifesto, title, ‘E dey POssible: Our Pact wit Nigerians.’ Dis Manifesto, im overarching and visionary policy plans, lay out our mission focus and mandate for securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive.
Wetin dey di manifesto?
- To secure Nigeria, end banditry and insurgency, and unite di nation, to manage diversity
- Shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy wey dey driven by one agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.
- Restructure di polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench di rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce cost of governance, and establish one honest and efficient civil service.
- Leapfrog Nigeria into di 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), through di application of scientific and technological innovations to create one digital economy.
- Build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road and air transportation, and pipeline network, through integrated public-private partnerships, and entrepreneurial public sector governance.
- Enhance di human capital of Nigerian youths for productivity and global competitiveness through investment for world-class scholarship and research, quality healthcare, and entrepreneurship education.
- Conduct one afro-centric diplomacy wey protect di rights of Nigerian citizens abroad and advance di economic interests of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses for one changing world.