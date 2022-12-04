W﻿etin dey inside Peter Obi manifesto

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

4 December 2022, 10:14 WAT New Informate 47 minutes wey don pass

In less dan three months to di 2023 general election, presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi, don release im campaign manifesto.

Di release dey come afta londig wait, tok-tok and different gbas-gbos among Labour Party members, opposition parties and plenti odas wey get interest.

Peter Obi announce di release of di manifesto wey im title, ‘e dey POssible: Our Pact wit Nigerians’, for im twitter handle early Sunday.

Oga Obi write say, “I dey honoured to present our 72-page Manifesto, title, ‘E dey POssible: Our Pact wit Nigerians.’ Dis Manifesto, im overarching and visionary policy plans, lay out our mission focus and mandate for securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive.

Wetin dey di manifesto?