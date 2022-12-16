Wetin be Urticaria wey actress Uche Ogbodo say she get?

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo don reveal say she dey suffer from Urticaria.

Di actress through her verified Instagram handle on Friday say e don reach three years wey she don dey suffer from dis condition and add say na one of di worst tins wey she don go through for her life.

She say she no dey bedridden physically but di condition don challenge am physically, mentally, psychologically and even wit her career.

"I wake up everyday wit zeal to live wey be di reason I believe say I don overcome dis demon. I no dey die today. Dat na my everyday spirit and I go through my day like a warrior goddess wey I be," di actress write for her Instagram handle.

Di actress say she stop to dey work out for one and di half year sake of di attacks wey she dey get every day.

But she say she don go back to di gym like say she no comot at all.

She say one of di reason she go back to di gym na to inspire men and women like am wey dey suffer from Urticaria. She say she wan give dem hope.

"Na true say dis condition no get cure but you fit beat am believe. I go dey share secrets soonest on how I survive soonest. All my love," Ogbodo write.

Wetin be urticaria?

Urticaria, dem also sabi as hives, na itchy rash wey dey appear on di skin.

Immune system wey dey mistakenly attack healthy tissue fit cause am.

According to one article by WebMD, allergic reactions, chemicals for certain food, insect bite, sunlight and medications fit cause urticaria.

One out of seven pipo wit chronic urticaria dey experience depression or anxiety as a result of di condition.

Di condition fit make pesin dey allergic to water or even sun and some oda tins.

Wetin dey cause urticaria?

Di same article by WebMD say several types of urticaria dey including acute urticaria. Dis one dey last less dan six weeks. Di most common causes na foods, medication and infections. Insect bites and diseases fit also deyresponsible.

Di most common foods wey dey causes urticaria na nuts, chocolate, fish, tomatoes, eggs, fresh berries, and milk.

Fresh food fit cause hives more often dan cooked food. Certain food additives and preservatives fit also cause am.

Drugs wey fit cause urticaria include aspirin and oda nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, high blood pressure drugs (especially ACE inhibitors), or painkillers such as codeine.

Chronic urticaria: Dis type dey last more dan six weeks. E usually dey hard to identify di cause. For more pipo wit chronic urticaria, di cause dey impossible to find. In some cases, di cause fit be thyroid disease, hepatitis, infection, or cancer.

Chronic urticaria fit also affect organs like lungs, muscles, and gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, muscle soreness, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Physical urticaria: Na sometin wey dey stimulate di skin dey cause dis type. For example, cold, heat, sun exposure, vibration, pressure, sweating, or exercise. Di urticaria dey occur where di skin dey stimulated and e no dey appear elsewhere most times. Most of di urticaria appear within one hour.

Dermatographism: Dis na common form of physical urticaria where hives form afta pesin firmly stroke or scratch di skin. Dis hives fit also occur along wit oda forms of urticaria.

Who be Uche Ogbodo?

Wia dis foto come from, @UCHEOGBODO/INSTAGRAM

Uche Ogbodo na ogbonge Nollywood actress, producer and she also be influencer.

Di actress na from Enugu State, southeast Nigeria and she dey in her thirties.

She become popular afta di movie Anoda Bondage, and she don act for oda movies wey include Your Holiness, Honor My Will, Royal Palace, Four Sisters, amongst odas.