Dis 'anti-cheating' caps wey students wia to write dia exams go viral for Philippines

Wia dis foto come from, Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz Wetin we call dis foto, Student wear homemade goggles during one college exam for di Philippines

24 October 2022, 08:53 WAT New Informate 53 minutes wey don pass

Pictures wey show students dey wear "anti-cheating caps" as dem dey take dia college exams don go viral for di Philippines.

A﻿nd di mata don cause plenti laff.

S﻿tudents for one college for Legazpi City wear some kind of cap so dem no go fit spy dia classmate work.

P﻿lenti of di students come di exam hall with plenti different caps wey dem bin make from dia house with cardboard, egg boxes ad oda tins.

Wia dis foto come from, M﻿ary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

D﻿ia teacher tell BBC say she bin dey find fun way to make sure say "integrity and honesty" dey her classes.

M﻿ary Joy Mandane-Ortiz wey be professor of mechanical engineering for Bicol University of Engineering say di idea don dey work wella.

D﻿em do am for di recent mid-term exams wey hundreds of students bin sit for for di college for di third week of October.

Wia dis foto come from, M﻿ary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

P﻿rof Madane-Ortiz say she bin tell her students dem make dem use "simple" design out of paper.

S﻿he bin get inspiration for one technique dem bin use for Thailand some years ago.

F﻿or 2013, one picture go viral wia university students for Bangkok bin dey write test with "ear flaps" wey be sheets of paper wey dem gum for di both sides of dia face so dem no go fit spy.

P﻿rof Mandane-Ortiz say her engineers-in-training bin carry di idea and make am dia own, as some of dem make ogbonge face covering "in just five minutes" with any tin dem find.

O﻿da pipo wear hats, helmets or Halloween masks take do dia own.

Wia dis foto come from, M﻿ary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

Wia dis foto come from, M﻿ary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

P﻿rofessor Mandane-Ortiz posts of di face masks of non-cheating go viral sotay Filipino media carry di tori.

D﻿i posts don also inspire oda schools and universities for oda parts of di kontri to try am on dia students.

P﻿rof Mandane-Ortiz say her students bin perform beta dis year sake of say di exam conditions wey make am harder to cheat make di students study more.