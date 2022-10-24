Dis 'anti-cheating' caps wey students wia to write dia exams go viral for Philippines
Pictures wey show students dey wear "anti-cheating caps" as dem dey take dia college exams don go viral for di Philippines.
And di mata don cause plenti laff.
Students for one college for Legazpi City wear some kind of cap so dem no go fit spy dia classmate work.
Plenti of di students come di exam hall with plenti different caps wey dem bin make from dia house with cardboard, egg boxes ad oda tins.
Dia teacher tell BBC say she bin dey find fun way to make sure say "integrity and honesty" dey her classes.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz wey be professor of mechanical engineering for Bicol University of Engineering say di idea don dey work wella.
Dem do am for di recent mid-term exams wey hundreds of students bin sit for for di college for di third week of October.
Prof Madane-Ortiz say she bin tell her students dem make dem use "simple" design out of paper.
She bin get inspiration for one technique dem bin use for Thailand some years ago.
For 2013, one picture go viral wia university students for Bangkok bin dey write test with "ear flaps" wey be sheets of paper wey dem gum for di both sides of dia face so dem no go fit spy.
Prof Mandane-Ortiz say her engineers-in-training bin carry di idea and make am dia own, as some of dem make ogbonge face covering "in just five minutes" with any tin dem find.
Oda pipo wear hats, helmets or Halloween masks take do dia own.
Professor Mandane-Ortiz posts of di face masks of non-cheating go viral sotay Filipino media carry di tori.
Di posts don also inspire oda schools and universities for oda parts of di kontri to try am on dia students.
Prof Mandane-Ortiz say her students bin perform beta dis year sake of say di exam conditions wey make am harder to cheat make di students study more.
She add say many pipo finish dia exam early and dem no catch anybody cheating.