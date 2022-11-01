Wetin be di significance of Afenifere, Yoruba group wey dey divided over Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi?

APC presidential candidate for di Nigeria 2023 election, Bola Tinubu on Sunday 30 October, receive di blessings of di ogbonge leader of di Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Tinubu wey dey call BAT bin visit Pa Fasoranti, 96, alongside some oda leaders of di group for im house wey dey Akure, Ondo state, South-West Nigeria.

Pa Fasoranti for wetin look like im endorsement bin pray for Tinubu for di presence of oda group elders and members.

Nigeria general election dey around di corner, e no reach four months wey di presidential election go hold.

Di blessing dey come weeks afta di acting leader of di group, Ayo Adebanjo, endorse presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Di All Progressives Congress presidential candidate bin go Ondo state to present im action plan on how to reposition di kontri to di Yoruba cultural and political organisation.

Di 80-page Action Plan document wey dem title “Renewed Hope”, bin first launch for Abuja on 21 October by President Muhammadu Buhari.

W﻿etin dem tell Tinubu for Fasoranti house

A﻿mong di things wey di group tok say dem want make Tinubu look into if e become president na restructuring- restructuring wey di group bin dey clamour for long.

S﻿ehinde Arogbofa wey tok on behalf of di group say dem go ''like you to remember am (restructuring)''.

'﻿'You know wetin dey happun for di kontri, insecurity, killing, murder',''

E﻿ say dem dey convinced say introduction of state police go curb di issue of insecurity for Nigeria.

T﻿inubu say e go try change di course of history ''governance dey tempting and complex but I promise say we go things around by di Grace of God.''

P﻿a Ayo Adebanjo no show for di event

"Only restructuring fit stop di call for Yoruba nation - Afenifere leader Adebanjo", Duration 4,46 04:46 Wetin we call dis Video, ''If Buhari restructure Nigeria today, Sunday Igboho call for separation go stop''

Pa Ayo Adebanjo Afenifere wey be di current leader of di group, bin no show for di event.

D﻿i leader of di group say nothing dey di meeting “oda dan attempt to split Afenifere to which I be party to,” e tok on Monday for one interview wit local television Channels TV.

“Na sort of conspiracy among those wey wan see Afenifere divided. Dem don dey plan dis for over a month ago and my members don ey come to me to alert me about am and I say, ‘Don’t talk about am. Na diversion’,” di Afenifere chieftain bin add.'' “All we want na election wey dey based on issues.”

For September, Pa Adebanjo bin endorse Peter Obi of di Labour party and a man from di southeast of Nigeria.

E repeat am plenti times say im support be for pipo from Eastern Nigeria to get di position sake of di people of the East who have reached this position.

For one recent interview wit di BBC , Pa Adebanjo yab pipo especially di Yoruba people who criticize am say e abandon Tinubu wey be fellow Yoruba and support Peter Obi.

For im words, "I get no quarrel wit Tinubu, wey I make di govnor of Lagos State.

“Di 2023 election no be about race but about addressing di problems for di kontri.”

As far as e dey concerned, Obi endorsement na based on di principles of equity as di South-East never produce one president since di return of democracy for 1999. Since di South-West and South-South don produce president, e say na di turn of di South-East.

“South-South don get im own and I say na di South-East remain''. E tok.

BBC Pidgin ask Professor Dikrullahi Yagboyaju wey be political analyst about wetin e mean for any candidate if Afenifere endorse dem.

Di analyst tok say any endorsement to any candidate get plenti implication and meaning.

E say dis na sake of say for partisan politics e be di more di merrier.

As one enemy dey too much for any serious candidate.

Prof. Yajuyagbo add say Afenifere be one ogbonge group for Nigeria, in particular Yoruba land. E say dat na why Oga Fasonranti blessing for Tinubu candidature be one important thing to Nigeria politics dis time.

“But beyond dat, just as di Afenifere group don do dat for Yoruba land, I hope say e go extend to oda part of di kontri wia various groups go also endorse im Candidature”. E tok.

Di reason be say” e no go be say if im win, e no go dey regarded as one sectional president, di professor tok.

Wether as Pa Ayo Ayo Adebanjo no support Tinubu fit affect di Afenifere stand, Oga Dikrullahi Yagboyaju say e no sure say dat one fit get negative effect sake of say na matter of individual wit im own opinion.