Pogba agree four year deal with Juve, Chelsea wan wrap up two deals dis week

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Paul Pogba don agree with Juve

19 minutes wey don pass

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, dey eye return to di Premier League after Paris St-Germain announce im sacking on Tuesday (Sun)

Juventus don reach agreement to re-sign midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, on four-years deal after di France World Cup winner contract expire for Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Leicester don open discussions with Feyenoordfor 21-year-old Turkey international midfielder Orkun Kokcu. (Mail)

Southampton dey in talks to sign Nigeria international midfielder Joe Aribo, 25, from Rangers for £10m. (Athletic - subscription required)

Chelsea dey hope to complete di signing of one of dia two defensive targets dis week, negotiations dey go on for Netherlands internationals, Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, 22, andManchester City's Nathan Ake, 27. (Standard)

Tottenham dey keen on signing Villarreal'sSpain international defender Pau Torres, 25, despite say arrival of France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, from Barcelona dey close. (Mirror)

Everton don enquire about di availability of Chelsea Albania international striker Armando Broja, 20, as replacement for Richarlison, who don join Tottenham. (Telegraph)

Arsenal don collect notice say dem need to pay £55m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or else make dem forget any deal. (sky)

Fulham don get dia bid worth up to £10m accepted by Manchester United for attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira. (Sky)

Barcelona don reignite dia interest for Ajax left-back Nicholas Tagliafico, Di 29-year-old Argentina international dey available for £4.3m. (Sky)