How robbers tiff Aubameyang Jewellery from im house

Armed robbers tiff tins from Barcelona player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang house on Monday.

Di club say four armed men enta di Gabon striker house, and force am to open im safe.

Di men take off wit im jewellery wey im keep inside di safe.

Dis no be di first time armed robbers dem break into footballers house for Spain.

Na di second time for di last two months wey dem dey break into Aubameyang house for Castelldefels.

Di first time e happun di player and im family no bin dey house for di first break-in, police tok.

But most of dis kain robberies dey happun when di footballers dey play.

For Barcelona, dem don break into Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Coutinho house and rob dem during games, according to police.

Who be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Na 18 June 1989 for Laval, one town for France dem born Aubameyang.

Aubameyang get three nationalities; French by birth, im father na Gabonese and im mama na Spanish.

Im decide to play international football for Gabon.

Di Barça striker na di only player for dia squad wen don play for clubs for Europe top five league.

Aubameyang start im career for AC Milan but e no play for dem e go on loan to Lille, Monaco and Saint Etienne before e sign for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and den Arsenal.

Aubameyang na big fan of Marvel comics and Batman in particular.