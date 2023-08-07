Nigeria ministerial nominees screening end wit Festus Keyamo drama

Wia dis foto come from, @fkeyamo

49 minutes wey don pass

Di ministerial screening exercise for Nigeria Senate don dey round up wit di screening of di final appointee Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo wey be Minster of state for di goment wey just serve finish, na di last nominee out of 48 pipo wey dey President Bola Tinubu ministerial list Senate.

E bin appear before Senate on Monday for screening, but di screening turn big drama afta di Senator wey dey represent Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, say make dem suspend di exercise.

Im mate from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, immediately second di move for suspension.

As Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, ask senators to do voice vote, na dia kasala burst as lawmakers begin argue among dem sef.

Dem argue, turn di session upside down sotey Akpabio gatz stand up to address di senators afta Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, call make dem end close-door session.

E neva dey clear wetin dem discuss behind close door.

Issues Nwokocha raise

Nwokocha wey bin dey provoke, say Keyamo disrespect di 9th Assembly plus accuse dem say dem dey corrupt.

Keyamo be former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity for President Muhammadu Buhari goment.

Nwokocha say dem bin invite Keyamo di minister to come explain one Special Public Works programme for im ministry, but im no gree come.

Di Special Public Works programme dey coordinated by di National Directorate of Employment (NDE) wey dey directly under di ministry Keyamo supervise.

For 2020, Nigeria goment bin give N52 billion for di programme to recruit 1,000 youths from each of di 774 local goments for three months and pay dem N20,000 each.

But some local goments complain say dem no benefit from am.

During investigation of di mata, di Senate Public Account Committee invite am but according to Nwokocha Keyamo shun di committee, say Senate wan hijack am.

Oda drama wey happun during ministerial screening

No be only Keyamo drama bin occur during di Senate screening of Tunubu ministerial appointees.

From Bosun Tijani, Maryam Shetty, Nasiru el-Rufai to Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Maryam Shetty

Wia dis foto come from, Marryam Shetty

Social media catch fire afta Maryam Shetty from Kano state, wey di president remove from di ministerial list, replace her wit anoda woman, Mariya Mahmud.

For Tinubu letter wey Senate President Godswill Akpabio read for plenary, di president withdraw nomination of Shetty.

Di president for di same letter list former minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo name for di nomination.

Dis latest development make Nigerians para for social media.

For im defence, di former Kano state govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje say na becos dem no too sabi who she be for di state.

E explain add say even though she come from Kano state, she base for Abuja.

Bosun Tijani

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Bosun Tijani, ministerial nominee from Ogun state, appologise give Nigeria Senate for calling dem “morons” for one Twitter post wey im do for 2021.

On Saturday, Tijani show before Senate to do im ministerial screening.

During di screening, Simon Nwadkon, di senate minority leader, read in tweet for am.

Afta some senators finish argue to support im CV, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, ask Tijani make im apologise to di senators sake of im Twitter comments.

Tijani apologise give senators and Nigerians for im old comment for social media.

Im say na “frustration and love for di kontri” make am post di comment.

Akpabio acceptim apology come ask am to take a bow and leave.

El-Rufai screening

On Tuesday 1 August, na so drama begin wen Senate start to screen former Kaduna State govnor, Nasir el-Rufai.

Senator Sunday Karimi argue say e get petition against El-Rufai wey say make dem stop im screening ontop insecurity mata.

Karimi bin ask for permission to read di petition against di govnor, wey im bin carry for one brown envelop, about di insecurity wey bin worry for Southern Kaduna wen im be govnor.

But im fellow senators refuse am as all of dem bin shout “no, no, no,” and di Senate President stop am, come ask El-Rufai to “please take a bow and go, my broad.”

Doris Uzoka-Anite

Wahala wear trouser as ministerial nominee from Imo state, Doris Uzoka-Anite, no gree tok anytin about her husband, children and family during her screening.

Di Senate president bin raise observation say e be like di CV wey dem give about her no complete as im no see anytin wey concern her papa, mama and community, come ask her make she tok about dem.

For her response, she tok about her grandpapa, but no say anytin about husband, and for children she say she get dem plenty plus including di one wey she born and di one wey she no born.

After di conclusion of di screening, di next thing na for di president to assign which ministry each of di nominee go supervise.