New faces, missing names plus di 48 pipo inside Tinubu ministerial list

Wia dis foto come from, FFK/Omo-Agege/Fashola/Facebook

Author, Tunde Ososanya

Role, Journalist



Reporting from Lagos, Nigeria

47 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria president don fulfil im constitutional duty to appoint pipo wey go make up di federal executive council (FEC).

Diz individuals go be ministers afta president Bola Tinubu swear dem in. Unlike past presidents wey appoint about 42 ministers, Oga Tinubu go get 48 ministers.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo bin get 42 ministers, ex-president Umar Musa Yar’Adua get 39 ministers while former president Goodluck Jonathan get 33 ministers.

Immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari bin also get 42 ministers.

No goment official or di president tok-tok pesin don give reason why di current administration get dat high number of ministers for kontri wey dey battle high inflation, poverty and struggling economy.

For February Oga Tinubu win di most keenly contested election for Nigeria wia e beat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of di PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party, a former govnor wey attract plenty support from new voters.

Based on how di election take waka, e dey likely say president Tinubu consider many tins for di number of appointments wey im make.

While di list carry names of some old politicians, e also get some new faces, social media influencers and a 36 year old public health expert.

Some of di names wey dey di list na prominent politicians wey bin dey active during di election campaign and offer dia support for di emergence of President Tinubu.

However, e get some prominent politicians wey dey miss for di list wey some pipo bin tink say dem go make am sake of how dem put bodi for di election.

Babatunde Fashola

Wia dis foto come from, BABATUNDE FASHOLA Wetin we call dis foto, Babatunde Fashola na former minister of works and housing

Babatunde Fashola na former govnor of Lagos and minister of works and housing wey work for di emergence of President Tinubu.

Apart from how tirelessly Fashola take work for di emergence of im former oga, some pipo believe say im experience suppose earn am a place for di ministerial list.

Fashola bin work as chief of staff to Tinubu from 2003 to 2007 before im succeed am as govnor.

E neva clear why Fashola no make di list, but events for di coming days go reveal di plan wey di president get for im former chief of staff.

Ovie Omo-Agege

Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege na former senator wey represent Delta central senatorial district.

Im na di 2023 gubernatorial candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Delta but e lose to Sheriff Oborevwori of di PDP.

Omo-Agege attend DI University of Benin, Benin City wia e obtain degree in law in 1985.

E later join politics and rise to become Deputy Senate presdient for 2019. As former deputy president of di senate wey lose election, pipo bin tink say oga Tinubu go compensate am wit ministerial position but e no happu..

Femi Fani-Kayode

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI FANI-KAYODE/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Femi Fani-Kayode na former minister of aviation wey serve during ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo administration

Sake of how vocal Femi Fani-Kayode dey during di presidential campaign, some pipo tink say im go make di first batch of di list wey President Tinubu send go Senate.

Im no make any di first list wey di president send go di upper chamber.

Fani-Kayode na former minister of aviation wey be di director, special media operations and new media, for di Tinubu/Shettima campaign.

Im defection to di All Progressives Congress (APC) from di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bin generate reactions sake of how e bin don condemn im new party and President Tinubu for past.

But im defend im defection and say tins don change.

Bayo Onanuga

Wia dis foto come from, BAYO ONANUGA/FACEBOOK

Bayo Onanuga na di director, media and publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Di Nigerian journalist and politician na former managing director of di News Agency of Nigeria.

Wit di role im play for di 2023 presidential election, pipo bin expect im name for di list of ministerial nominees but e no show.

Dr Josef Onoh

Wia dis foto come from, DR JOSEF K U ONOH/FACEBOOK

Dr Josef Onoh bin work as campaign tok-tok pesin for southeast.

Im be di pesin wey dey defend Tinubu for southeast wia di Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi bin strong.

Despite di online insults wey im bin get sake of im work wit di APC, Onoh no shake bodi and im continue to defend im party and dia presidential candidate.

Akinwunmi Ambode

Wia dis foto come from, @AKINWUNMIAMBODE/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Akinwunmi Ambode lead Lagos from 2015 to 2019

Akinwunmi Ambode na former govnor of Lagos State and some pipo bin expect say im go make di ministerial nominees list sake of im relationship wit President Tinubu.

Ambode second term ambition as govnor of Lagos bin no work out sake of say im party leadership no give am way. Instead, Babajide Sanwo-Olu emerge as di preferred pesin for Lagos govnorship seat.

Despite di challenges wey trail im second term ambition and Sanwo-Olu emergence as Lagos govnor, Ambode no burn bridge wit im former oga wey be Tinubu as dem settle dia differences and move on.

Some pipo expect say President Tinubu go compensate Ambode wit ministerial appointment sake of wetin happun before di 2019 general elections wia Sanwo-Olu win Lagos APC govnorship ticket and subsequently win di election.

Tinubu last minute nominees

Some interesting tins happun ontop di ministerial list of di president.

One of dem be say na three times president Tinubu send di list of ministerial nominees to di Senate.

Di one wey trend pass na di last minute withdrawal of Maryam Shetty name from di list.

Dem replace Shetty wit Mariya Bunkure, a former commissioner for Kano state North west Nigeria just as di president also add di name of former Minister Festus Keyamo to di list.

All of di 48 ministerial nominees get different personalities wey dey obvious from di documents wey dem present for dia screening.

Dis na di profile of di two last nominate;

Festus Keyamo

Dem born Festus Egwarewa Keyamo on January 21, 1970. E come from Delta state, south-south, Nigeria.

For 1992, e graduate from Bendel State University, (now Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Edo State, Nigeria wit a degree in Law.

Oga Keyamo na Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN) and human-right lawyer wey start im career under Gani Fawehinmi Chambers for Lagos State in 1993.

E begin im own law firm wey im call Festus Keyamo Chambers for 1995, afta e leave Gani Fawehinmi Chambers.

As a young professional lawyer, Oga Festus don represent Ken Saro Wiwa, Anthony Enahoro and Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola and some National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) leaders for court in di 1990s.

E serve as di minister of state, for Labour and Employment from 2019 to 2023, under di former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

Dem born and raise Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure for Kano State, north-west, Nigeria.

She graduate from Bayero University Kano as a medical doctor.

Mariya Mahmoud dey among di members of di National Postgraduate Medical College and di West African College of Physicians.

She be di Kano state nominated minister wey go replace Maryam Shetty earlier nominated by president, Bola Tinubu on 2, August, 2023.