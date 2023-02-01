Ghanaians prepare for hard times as electricity den water tariffs increase effective February

1 February 2023, 12:31 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

Ghanaians go start dey pay more money for electricity den water effective today, February 1, 2023.

Dis be after de regulator, Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) announce new tariff increments.

As part of dia quarterly prices adjustments, PURC announce say electricity tariff increase by 29.96% wey water also increase by 8.3%.

According to some consumers, this increase go introduce new hardship wey go mount on Ghanaians in de beginning of de new year.

“Only second month of de year we already electricity bill increase by 29%, how I go survive with my salary wey no increase?” Sammy talk BBC Pidgin.

“Right now dis Ghana make hard too much, how we de youth go fit save or invest in our future when everything make hand to mouth” he add.

Why water and electricity tariffs increase

According to PURC, despite de economic circumstances for Ghana, if dem no increase tariffs de country to go face power outages.

Dis be sake of de water and electricity producers no go get enough money to generate electricity or supply water to consumers.

“PURC want prevent extended power outages den how dis dey impact jobs and livelihoods” PURC talk inside statement.

De last time authorities increase utility tariffs be September 1, 2019 when PURC introduce announce 21.55% increase for electricity den 27.15% for water.

Prior to dis increase, utility providers, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in May 2022 request for 148% increase in utility tariff wey meanwhile Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) also dey for 334% increase in water tariffs.

But de regulator, PURC no agree to dia proposed increases aftww red r massive public outcry.

Ghana dey expect $3 billion loan facility from IMF

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN MCDOUGALL

Govment of Ghana dey expect $3 billion dollars loan facility from IMF to address de economic hardship in de country.

With current inflation rate around 54.1%, de impact of economic hardship affect, food, housing, transport den every aspect of de economy.