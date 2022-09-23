Iran president no show face for CNN interview because Amanpour no gree use headscarf

Veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour cancel one interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after e demand say she gatz wear headscarf for dia meeting for New York.

Amanpour point out say no previous presidents binrequest dis when she interview dem outside Iran.

She say Raisi aide tell her na because of "di situation for Iran". Di death of one woman wey dem detained for Iran for allegedly breaking headscarf rules don spark violent unrest there.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fall into coma last week, hours after morality police arrest her.

Officers reportedly beat Ms Amini head with one baton and bang her head against one of dia vehicles.

Di police say no evidence of any mistreatment dey and say she suffer "sudden heart failure". Di protests, now for dia seventh day, don reach 80 other cities and towns for di Islamic Republic.

At least 17 pipo don die. Di interview suppose be Oga Raisi first on US soil, during im visit to di UN General Assembly.

Amanpour tok say she bin dey ready to conduct am when one of di president aides insist she cover her hair Oga Raisi request. "Na New York we dey, where no law or tradition regarding headscarves," she tok later on Twitter.

Amanpour tok say Oga Raisi aide make am clear say interview no go happun if she no wear headscarf, saying na " matter of respect". Her team walk away from di interview refusing wetin she call di "unprecedented and unexpected condition".

Di US anchor later post one foto of herself without headscarf in front of one empty chair where Mr Raisi for siddon do di interview.

Dem elect Oga Raisi last year and sign one order in August to enforce new list of restrictions.

Di restrictions include di introduction of surveillance cameras to monitor and fine women wey no use veil or refer dem for "counselling", and mandatory prison sentence for any Iranian wey question or posted content against di hijab (headscarf) rules online.

Dis lead to increase in arrests but also spark surge in women wey dey post photos and videos of demselves without headscarves on social media - something wey don only intensify in di days following Ms Amini death.

