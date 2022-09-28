Meet new cabinet ministers Kenyan President William Ruto appoint

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER

one hour wey don pass

President William Ruto of Kenya on Tuesday don appoint im cabinet ministers and advisers afta im win di 9 August presidential elections.

Di President retain one serving cabinet secretary, Musalia Mudavadi wey im appoint as di prime cabinet secretary.

Im also appoint di former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Govnor Njuguna Ndung’u as di cabinet secretary for di National Treasury.

Ndung'u na economics professor wey lead di central bank between 2007 and 2015,.

Di professor win winning praise sake of say im preside ova di expansion of di financial sector.

E also chop criticism sake of say im give priority to growth ova price stability for 2011.

Below na list of ministers wey di President appoint:

Interior and National Administration- Prof Kithure Kindiki

Prof Kithure Kindiki come from Irunduni village, for Tharaka Constituency. Im start im career for academia. Im acquire im Bachelor of Laws degree from Moi University, and later earn im master's degree in International Human Rights Law and Democracy and a PhD in International Law. Im earn both degrees from di University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Prof Kithure Kindiki go im Twitter page yesterday to announce say im dey ready to serve.

National Treasury and Planning - Prof Njuguna Ndung’u

Prof Ndung’u na leading figure for di crafting of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) manifesto wey dem name di Plan.

Im bin serve as Executive Director of di African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) wey dey responsible for di drafting of di Kenya Kwanza economic model afta im appointment for 2021.

Public Service and Gender- Aisha Jumwa Katana

Aisha Jumwa Katana na politician and di current Member of di Parliament, Malindi Constituency.

Defence - Aden Duale

Aden Duale na Garissa Town MP.

Di MP express im gratitude to President William Ruto afta im appoint am as Defence Cabinet secretary.

Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation – Alice Wahome

Alice Wahome na Kandara MP. Di second term MP na lawyer and rights campaigner.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs - Alfred Mutua

A﻿lfred Mutua na di immediate former Govnor of Machakos.

B﻿elow na list of oda ministerial nominees:

Trade, Investments, and Industry - Moses Kuria

East African Community - Rebecca Miano

Roads, Transport and Public Works - Kipchumba Murkomen

Environment and Forestry - Roselinda Tuya

Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Zacharia Mwangi Njeru

Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage - Penina Malonza

Agriculture and Livestock - Mithika Linturi

Health - Susan Wafula

Information, Communications and Digital Economy - Eliud Owalo

Education - Ezekiel Machogu

Energy and Petroleum - Davis Chirchir

Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts - Ababu Nawamba

Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development - Simon Chelugui

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs - Salim Mvurya

Labour and Social Protection - Florence Bore

Di President also appoint former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as di Attorney General, Mercy Wanjau as Secretary to di Cabinet, Monica Juma as National Security adviser and Harriet Chigai as di Women Rights Agency adviser. President Ruto cabinet ministers and advisers include 10 women and elected politicians.

Di president bin promise 50% appointments to women but out of di 22 ministers, only seven be women. E appoint two more women as advisers and one female secretary to di cabinet.

Some pipo dey see di appointments as reward for im loyalists wey campaign for am across di kontri.

Politicians don make grand comeback to di cabinet afta di previous administration.

For di last administration where Ruto be Vice President, technocrats nai full di executive.