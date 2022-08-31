'Friends ask if I dey craze, I just tell dem say I dey sick' - Singer tok why she dey get di urge to pull out her hair

one hour wey don pass

Moroccan singer, Abir El Abed, say dem diagnose her wit trichotillomania wen she just dey di age of 15 years old.

"Some pipo go say, which kain problem you get? You get cancer?

"But dat no be di problem. Di problem dey inside my mind

"I tell dem say ‘No I no get anytin wit my hair, I just take dem off.”

Abir be 15 year old wen dem diagnose her wit trichotillomania , TTM

Pipo wey get dat condition dey get di urge to pull out dia hair.

Na mostly young women and teenagers dey get di condition.

Abir El Abed na singer, artist- she dey write, dey compose and she dey sing

She say sometimes wen she get a lot of stress, work stress or whatever, especially wen she begin overthink , she go begin pull of her hair at di same time.

"Many pipo dey struggle to understand TTM sake of lack of awareness.

" Pipo go sometimes tell me say if I get problem wit my hair , I fit just hide am wit scarf or sometin.

"Dem no understand say dat na di problem , I no wan hide anytin anymore", Abir tok

For pipo wey be like am, Abir don tok say na wen dem accept themselves as dem be n aim dem go fit go di next step to get better

“Love yourself as you be and if you no get hair especially women, if you no get hair – no problem!

You are beautiful like you are and if you accept yourself yourself, pipo start to accept you like you are.

Wetin dey behind di mental health disorders like TTM

Sabi pipo say wetin dey cause di mental illness na always childhood trauma.

Dr Dikra Raissouni wey be psychiatrist tell BBC say dis fit be true or not but na true say trauma dey contribute to di start of mental illness but no be always di root of di disease.

She say e get oda factors wey dey cause am like hereditary, genetic, and biological factors.

E also get social and educational plus psychological factors, she add.

Wetin be di treatment?

Dr Dikra say e get two treatment, one na psychotherapeutic treatment . Dis one na wetin most doctors dey recommend as di cognitive behaviour therapy.

She say dis go help di patient to better understand dia thinking process and e go also re-educate dia anxiety.

Di second treatment na to use medication and dis one na for severe cases.