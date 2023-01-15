Video show moment plane bin fly low ova populated area before crash

Rescuers gada for di site of one plane crash for Pokhara

Dozens of pipo don die afta plane with 72 pipo inside crash near one airport for central Nepal.

Di Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu wey dey go di tourist town of Pokhara crash on landing before catching fire.

Videos wey pipo post for social media show one aircraft dey fly low ova populated area before e fall sharply.

At least 68 pipo na im dem don confam say die, officials tok.

Dem don take plenti oda survivors wey dey seriously injured to hospital, unconfam repor tok.

Local resident Deeveta Kal tell BBC how she rush go di crash site afta im see di aircraft dey fall from di sky shortly afta 11:00am local time (05:15 GMT).

"By di time I reach dia, di crash site don already dey crowded."

"Huge smoke dey come out from di flames of di plane. And den helicopters come over in no time," she tok.

"Di pilot try im best not to hit wia pipo dey or any home," Deevta Kal add.

"One small space dey right beside di Seti River and di flight hit di ground for dat small space."

Di flight bin travel wit 68 passengers on board, including at least 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members.

Video wey show Nepal plane some moments before e crash

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, di 15-year-old twin-engine ATR 72 stop transmitting position data at 05:05 GMT.

Also dem receive di last signal from di aircraft at 05:12.

Hundreds of Nepalese soldiers dey involve for di operation for di crash site wey dey di gorge of di Seti, just one and a half kilometres from di airport.

Dem don suspend di search operation for di day, officials tok.

Video wey pipo take for wia di plane come down show thick billowing black smoke and burning debris.

"We expect to recover more bodies," one army spokesman tell Reuters, saying di plane "break into pieces".

Rescuers inspect di site of one plane crash for Pokhara

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal don call for one emergency meeting of im cabinet and advise state agencies to work on rescue operations.

Dem don even set up one panel to investigate di cause of di crash.

Out of all di passengers, dem say 53 na Nepalese, five Indian, four Russians and two Koreans wey dey di plane.

E also get one passenger each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France among odas.

At least 68 pipo na im dem don confam say die, officials tok.

Aviation accidents dey common for Nepal, most times na sake of di remote runways and sudden weather changes wey fit cause dangerous conditions.

One Tara Air plane crash for May 2022 for di northern Nepalese district of Mustang and kill 22 pipo.

For early 2018, 51 pipo die wen one US-Bangla flight wey dey travel from Dhaka for Bangladesh cash fire as e dey land for Kathmandu.