One 42-year-old man don shoot seven members of im family before e come kill imself for di US state of Utah after im wife file for divorce, police tok.

Dem find di family of eight dead inside one rural home for Enoch City on Wednesday night during a welfare check for di property.

Police say di victims include di man wife, im five pikin and im mother-in-law.

City manager Rob Dotson say di town of about 8,000 people dey in shock.

For one news conference on Thursday, city officials say 42-year-old insurance salesman Michael Haight bin open fire on m wife, 40-year-old Tausha, im 78-year-old mother-in-law Gail Earl, and im five children before e come kill imself.

Di five pikin dem, wwy dem no name, include three girls, 17, 12 and 7, and two boys, 7 and 4.

Enoch City manager Rob Dotson say dem discover dia bodies had been discovered by police at around 16:00 (23:00 GMT) on Wednesday, after someone reported that the wife had missed a scheduled appointment, prompting a welfare check on the family's home.

Oga Dotson tok say each of di victims appear to get gunshot wound.

Officials also confam say di wife bin file for divorce on 21 December.

"Tausha na di most kind and generous person and she never ever say anything ill about anyone," Tina Brown, one friend of di family, tell KSTU-TV.

"She go give di shirt off of her back for anyone and she serve pipo tirelessly."

City officials, wey include mayor Jeffrey Chestnut, appear emotional as dem dey provide dia latest update to media.

"No be everytime something like dis hit very close to home," Oga Chestnut tok, and add say di Haight family na im neighbours.

"Di youngest children dey always play for my yard with my sons," e tok.

Enoch City na small agricultural town for di south-western part of di state, about 245 miles (394 km) south of Salt Lake City.

Di five children bin dey attend four schools across di Iron County School District, wey don release statement expressing im sorrow.