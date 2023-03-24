Wetin go happun next afta Ademola Adeleke victory for Appeal court?

Wia dis foto come from, Ademola Adeleke/Facebook

56 minutes wey don pass

Di Appeal court decision on di outcome of di Osun state governorship election na di second phase of di election petition procedure.

Di matter bin start from di election petition tribunal wey give victory to di petitioner, candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboyega Oyetola.

Di tribunal affirm case of over-voting for di election wey APC tok - for di election wey see di Independent National Electoral Commission declare Ademola Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party winner of di election.

On Friday di Court of Appeal for Abuja set aside di tribunal judgement wey bin remove Govnor Adeleke from office.

Di three man panel of Judges wey Mohammed Shuaibu lead overrule di decision of the Tribunal.

Di Court of Appeal hold say di tribunal dey wrong to reach conclusion on over voting on oral witnesses as dem consider information wey dey di BVAS machine and voters register.

Court say di voters register na di foundation of any election and di voters register also dey central on di 2023 election.

“Dia appeal get merit and so we go allow am" court tok.

Wetin go happun next

Wia dis foto come from, Oyetola/Adeleke/Facebook

Election petition for governorship election for Nigeria na in three stages.

Di petition for di Osun state governorship election don undergo two stages already – di Tribunal and di Appeal court. E remain di Supreme Court and dis go dey determined by di decision of di party wey lose for Appeal.

Na Section 285 of di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria address di issue of Election Petitions and di timeline for court to hear cases wey concern Election Petition.

Abiodun Layonu SAN, Lawyer to oga Oyetola say di Appeal don do dia own.

E say dem go wait to get a copy of di judgement wey dem go study.

“So many issues dey involved for di Appeal. We win some of dem and lose some of dem. Overall we lost di Appeal.

“We go get a copy of di judgement and study am but make una dey sure say becos of di interesting issues wey dey involve, di matter no go end here,” di Lawyer tok.

‘Victory for Osun pipo’

Osun state govnor Ademola Adeleke say im dey happy wit di judgement of di Appeal court.

Di govnor for im reaction say di judgement show say e still get some Judges wey get conscience to do di right tin for Nigeria.

E tell tori pipo for Ede, im home town for Osun state say wetin dey make am strong na di love wey Osun pipo get for am.

Govnor Adeleke say, “E get cases wey dey hard to manipulate. Dis na one of doz cases. Dis na why di Judges led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu take im time to go into all di details.

“Many Nigerians don lose hope for Nigerian judiciary becos of di kain tins wey dey happun dia but I dey tell pipo say we still get some good judges .

“I hope say di Judiciary go continue to dey bold and abide by di Law becos na dem be di last hope of di common man. Without di Judiciary Nigeria don finish.

“I love Osun state well and I dey committed to di welfare of di pipo.