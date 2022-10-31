B﻿uhari call emergency security meeting- wetin to know

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

38 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go on Monday meet with security chiefs for di nation capital, Abuja.

According to di tweet wey dey di verified handle of di Nigerian Presidency, di meeting na to further review and strengthen security network for di country.

D﻿is meeting dey come amidst series of security alerts from some foreign kontri over scare of terrorist atatck- di tweet no tok whether na sake of di terror alerts.

D﻿i United States of America, United Kingdom and some oda kontris bin ask dia cirizens wey dey stay for Nigeria to comot quick quick for dia own safety.

D﻿is na as President Buhari bin call for calm saying make pipo no too dey fear over di alert wey dis foreign kontris bin issue.

S﻿ecurity agencies also say dem dey ontop di mata say make kontri pipo no worry but dey vigilant.

Di Nigeria leader wey dey initially scheduled to commission di National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, go receive briefs from di security chiefs, and interject on areas wey need more attention.

Security mata for Nigeria don dey somehow for many years wit cases of kidnapping on di rise across di kontri.

W﻿etin to know about di terror alert for Abuja

On 23 October, di United States of America issue security to dia her citizens for Nigeria say make dem avoid non-essential travels. Dem warn of possible terror attack for Nigeria capital Abuja.

United Kingdom - As dat one dey shele, United Kingdom also issue her own alert on 26 October.

Di United Kingdom Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO post for dia latest travel advisory for dia website say increased threat of terrorist attacks dey for Nigeria capital.

Dem warn dia pipo for Nigeria make dem avoid non essential travels to Abuja.

Dem also name other states wey dey include for di terror alert list. Dem include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba.

Germany for dia own latest travel advisory on October 27 tell her kontri pipo make dem avoid non-essential travels to Abuja. Dem aay make dem avoid crowds and busy public places.

Ireland - Department of Foreign Affairs for travel alert dem issue on October 24 for dia website warn citizens for Abuja to review dia personal security.