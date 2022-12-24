Top Nigeria celebs wey marry for 2022

Nigerian celebrities no dey left out for di marriages wey happun for dis year 2022.

Family, friends and fans come togeda to celebrate as some of dia favourite celebs tied di knot with dia sweethearts.

Kack here make we show you some of di Nigerian celebs wey marry for dis year 2022 in no particular order.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and media entrepreneur, Fidelis Anosike seal dia union for di traditional marriage wey dem do for April 2022.

Di traditional marriage rites take place for Rita Dominic home town, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, South-East Nigeria.

Then later in di year, for 26 November 2022, di couple do dia white wedding for Selby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England.

Friends and loved ones wey attend di white wedding na Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Toke Makinwa, Michelle Dede, and some oda celebrities.

Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah

Nigerian movie director and producer, Kemi Adetiba and Ghanaian music executive, Oscar Heman-Ackah do both court and traditional marriage on April 2022.

Afta dia court wedding, Kemi and her husband, Oscar Heman Ackah do dia traditional marriage in grand style.

Celebs wey attend di event include Sola Sobowale, Banky W and Adesua Wellington, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and odas.

Recently, on 21 December, 2022, di King of Boys director reveal say she and her husband dey plan dia final wedding ceremony.

"Feels strange to already dey married, yet planning our final wedding still. And one so distanced from di trad. Lol" Kemi Adetiba tok for one tweet.

Tim Godfrey and Erica Katrina Jones

Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and im sweetheart Erica Katrina Jones hold dia white wedding for Culpeper, VA, USA on April 2022.

ogbone pipo wey attend and show di couple support na gospel artistes, Phil Thompson, Todd Dulaney and Dee Jones wey also double as Tim Godfrey groom men.

Di couple come later hold dia traditional marriage for June 2022.

Tim Godfrey share one video of di ceremony for im Instagram handle and write say;

"I promise to love you forever and for always!"

"Traditionally Tied di knot with my BestFriend Tonight and di Chorus Leader, Timi Dakolo come through for us."

Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, and her boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa come togeda as one for dia white wedding wey happun on Agust 2022.

Dis na afta di gospel singer surprise fans on 23 June, 2022, wen she announce her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, wey be di resident pastor for WaterBrook Church, Lagos.

Celebs wey attend di ceremony na Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Waje, Chigurl, Joe Praize and many odas.

Mercy Chinwo, and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa don bin do dia traditional marriage for Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, a day before di white wedding.

Di couple also don bin do registry on 4 August, 2022.

MI Abaga and Eniola Mafe

Popular Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, Aka MI, and marry di love of im life Eniola Mafe, for one church ceremony on September 2022.

The rapper, also known as The Guy, had traditionally tied the knot on Thursday, 23 September, 2022.

Celebs wey attend di ceremony na Banky W, IK Osakioduwa, Basketmouth, Jesse Jags (wey be MI brother), and plenti odas.

Both coupld don bin do dia traditional marriage a day before di white wedding.

Di rapper bin reveal for April say im and Eniola go say “I do" to each oda.

Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard

Nollywood actor and actress, Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard do dia traditional wedding for Warri, Delta State on November 2022.

Dia colleagues, friends, family and well-wishers all dey present to celebrate with di couple.

Di couple bin make dia affair public for October, 2022.

Then afta dem release dia pre-wedding photo and wedding hashtag, #MeetTheLeonards

Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha

Nigerian soul singer Olanike Laoye wey fans sabi as Nikki Laoye marry her long time friend of 20 years Soul Snatcha wey im real name na Adekunle Adeyoola tie di knot for March 18, 2022.

Nikki Laoye share foto from di ceremony with her fans and followers and thank those wey contribute to di success of di ceremony.

Di singer also give special thanks to her family and her husband.