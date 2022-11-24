Three women plus odas collect public flogging inside football stadium for Afghanistan

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban fighters hold Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags for August 2022.

31 minutes wey don pass

12 pipo, including three women don collect flogging for front of thousands of pipo for one football stadium for Afghanistan.

One Taliban official tell BBC say di pipo dey guilty of “moral crimes” including adultery, robbery and gay sex.

Di belief be say dis na di second time for one month wey di Islamist group dey carri out public flogging.

Dis move fit signal a return to di hard-line practices wey pipo experience for di previous Taliban rule for di 1990s.

Omar Mansoor Mujahid, Taliban tok-tok pesin for Logar region for eastern Afghanistan wia di flogging happun, tok say dem release di three women afta di punishment. According to am, some of di men go jail but e no dey clear how many.

Di men and women receive between 21 and 39 lashes each. Di maximum number one pesin fit receive na 39, anoda Taliban official tok.

19 pipo also chop punishment last week for a similar flogging for Takhar province for northern Afghanistan, reports tok.

Di fogging for Logar province dey come one week afta di Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada order judges to enforce punishments for certain crimes in line wit di group strict reading of Islamic Sharia law.

Dis interpretation of Islamic law include public executions, public amputations and stoning - although di Taliban neva officially define di exact crimes and punishment wey go come with dem.

Di supreme leader order na di latest sign sy di Taliban dey take tougher stance on rights and freedoms; afta dem promise say dem go rule moderately wen dem take power last year.

During dia rule from 1996-2001, pipo condemn di Taliban sake of say dem dey regularly carri out punishment for public, including floggings and execution for di national stadium for Kabul.

Di goment also vow say dem no go repeat di brutal repression of women; but since di group return to rule, dem don go against women freedoms and some women dey chop beating sake of say dem dey demand for rights.

Taliban wey dey rule Afghanistan, who dem be?

Taliban retake control of Afghanistan in 2021, 20 years afta dem remove dem from power through one US-led military coalition.

Di Islamist group seize province afta province before taking di capital Kabul on di 15 August last year, as di Afghan military collapse.

Foreign forces, who bin agree to leave, bin surprise by di speed wit which di Taliban take move in and bin need to exit fast-fast.

Many western-backed Afghan goment leaders japa, while thousands of dia compatriots and foreigners wey dey fear Taliban rule rush to find room on flights out of di kontri.

Within weeks, di Taliban take control of all of Afghanistan - sometin dem bin no fit manage do in dia first operation in power between 1996 and 2001.

Di group bin strike a deal wit di Americans in 2020 for US troops to withdraw, following a bloody but successful guerrilla campaign wey last many years.

Under di deal, di Taliban dey committed to national peace talks, wey never hold, and to preventing al-Qaeda and oda militants from operating in areas wey di Taliban control.

Following di group return to power, Afghanistan economy scata from inside, e come leave a huge portion of di population inside struggle to find enough moni to eat and to access oda important needs.