Police officer wey kill Kolade Johnson to spend life for prison

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY IMAGES/STYLES KOLADE JOHNSON

one hour wey don pass

Three years afta im chop accuse say im kill one football fan Kolade Johnson, one ex-police officer don chop life imprisonment.

Na Justice Adenike Coker of di Lagos High Court for Ikeja, Lagos, southwest Nigeria sentence Olalekan Ogunyemi to life imprisonment yesterday.

Tori be say Johnson bin dey watch football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wen Ogunyemi shoot am to death on 31, March 2019.

Olalekan wey dem attach to Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of di Nigeria Police, shoot Johnson for di lower abdomen for one viewing centre for Mangoro, Lagos.

Kolade death bin spark protests and even attract reaction from President Muhammdu Buhari.

Di mata shake everywhere wen e happun and spark reactions from many pipo, and na one of di cases of police brutality wey cause EndSars protest for different parts of Nigeria.

For her judgement on di case between Lagos State Goment vs Ogunyemi Olalekan, Justice say di defendant dey guilty of di charge wey dem sama am and sentence am to life imprisonment wit di warning say im gaz serve minimum of 25 years for prison.

Olalekan bin dey originally charged for murder but di court found am guilty for di offence of manslaughter sake of lack of intention to kill di victim.

Na Jubril Kareem be di Lagos State prosecution counsel, while Abayomi Omotubora na im defend di former police officer.

Oda tins wey happun for court yesterday

Kareem call seven witnesses during di trial, while Omotubora call two witnesses.

Di sixth witness wey di prosecution counsel call na one pathologist, Dr Oluwaseun Williams wey testify say di 35-year-old man suffer six gunshot injuries.

Williams yarn dis one wen di defence counsel bin dey ask am questions during di trial.

Di sixth witness na consultant pathologist for di Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Williams wey tok say e don practise pathology for 10 years, interpret one autopsy report (Exhibit D2) wen im dey ask questions from di defence counsel.

“Four injuries bin dey for im thigh, two injuries bin dey for im hands, one for im right hemiscrotum, and one for di left hemiscrotum.

“Di injury for di left hemiscrotum na abrasion wey fit be from anytin, and di second hand injury no dey related to injuries wey di gunshots cause,” Williams tok.

Di consultant pathologist say six of di injuries no dey related to di penetrative missiles.

Im tok say features of di injuries on di thigh show say na firearm missiles cause am.

“We bin count six injuries identified as firearm injuries,”

Di anterior defects for di right hemiscrotum and thigh get dark burn edges caused by sometin wey hot and penetrative at di same time wey be like bullet,” im tok.

Di pathologist tok say one wound on di deceased’s left hand na gunshot injury, while di injury for im right hand na laceration.

“For dis case, di cause of death na gunshot injuries,” Williams tell di court.

According to di prosecution, Olalekan, commit di murder at 5.10p.m. on 31, March 2019, for Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro, Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.

“Di former police inspector unlawfully kill Johnson as im shoot am wit AK47 rifle for lower abdomen,” im tell court.

Di offence go against Section 223 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Similar police tori wey shake di kontri

O﻿da tori mata wey court don rule ontop

High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria bin sentence one ex-policeman to death by hanging for killing one bus driver sake of N100 for 2015.

Justice Elsie Thompson as she deliver di judgement say evidence before di court show say ex-sergeant James Imhalu intentionally fire bullet at di commercial driver, David Legbara and kill am.

Di Judge describe ex- sergeant James Imhalu as a “serial, trigger-happy policeman wey e no good to allow am to remain for society.”

She say di court find di former policeman guilty as e look im extra-judicial and confessional statements as well as di evidence wey di prosecution team and dia witnesses provide.