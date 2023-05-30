Mourinho or Sevilla who go shine for di Europa League final?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Roma boss Jose Mourinho say "history no dey win matches" but sometin go give in for Wednesday Europa League final against Sevilla.

Sevilla, neva lose Europa League final before, dem don win di competition six times while Mourinho don win all five European final wey im don dey involved in.

Dia 62-year-old coach neva win a major trophy - while Mourinho, 60, don win di Champions League wit Porto and Inter Milan, league titles and cups for Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, di Uefa Cup/Europa League wit Porto and Manchester United, and last season Europa Conference League wit Roma.

Sevilla, bin win di 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020 finals, but dem bin face relegation trouble until dem appoint Jose Luis Mendilibar for March.

Neither of di team fit finish for di top four of dia league, while Sevilla dey - 11th for La Liga – dem fit miss out on Europe entirely.

Di winners of di final for Budapest Puskas Arena go play for next season Champions League -for di two teams dat na dia only hope to do so.

So who go win, play and what time be di match for di Europa League final?

All di answer dey inside dis tori.

Sevilla vs Roma Prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roma players for di field wia dia Europa League final match against Sevilla

Sevilla form going into dis final beta pass Roma own. Na wetin football expert Bolarinwa Olajide tok.

Roma look like team wey dem don switch off for di Italian league so dat dem fit concentrate to win di Europa League. Olajide add.

Dis two teams get different style, Sevilla get more attacking options available to dem, and dem bi specialists for dis competition.

But Jose Mourinho men sabi defend and if dem score goal, dem know how to manage di game.

For me based on Roma style of play and manager, I feel say dem go secure dia second consecutive European trophy.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Sevilla vs Roma kick off time

Di game go take place for Puskás Aréna, Budapest.

Kick off for di match na 8:00pm West African time on Wednesday May 31.

Fans fit watch di game live for Nigeria and Ghana for one of di Supersport channel for DSTV.

Possible starting line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Zeki Çelik, Cristante, Matić, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham

Form guide

Sevilla

Form (for all competitions, most recent first): LDDWWD

Wia dem dey for league: 11th for Spanish Liga

Roma

Form: LDDDWL

Wia dem dey for league: 6th for Italian Serie A

Wetin di coaches tok

Jose Mourinho, Roma coach tell Uefa.com: "If you look Sevilla you go say 'Sevilla dey win every final',".

"I no like superstition. Na new final. Na new history."

"If you ask me if I care if to become di first coach to win dis competition wit three teams? I really no care,"

"I dey think of di happiness wey we fit give these pipo [fans].

"To dey dis final na something wey nobody bin expect for di beginning of di season wen you see di incredible, incredible quality of di teams for Europa League. Barcelona and Arsenal bin dey dis competition and dem comot very, very early.

Mendilibar say: "Im always be di main man for winning things, while me I neva win so much."

Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj tell UEFA: "If somebody bin tell us for di beginning of di season say dis go be di case, we no go really believe dem.

"We gatz thank Mendilibar for dat. We don improve our overall style of play, we don start to get beta results and we don start to play di way wey Sevilla bin dey play a few years ago."

Di Referee for di match na Anthony Taylor, im go lead a team of English officials for di game.