Three ogbonge security features to take sabi original and fake Jamb result

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/Facebook

36 minutes wey don pass

How to take sabi fake and original Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (Jamb) result na di main koko of argument among many Nigerians.

Dis na sake of di case of Mmesoma Ejikeme wey di matter wey concern her result dey cause serious controversy.

Di candidate wey Jamb sama accuse give bin reject accusation say she inflate her exam score.

A video of her wey go viral on social media show wia she tok her own side of di story.

For di video di candidate say she no dey capable of forging result and she dey traumatized wit di board claim.

Di video show di young girl wey hold her result dey explain wetin happun.

"I be di owner of dis results, I go Jamb portal go print dis result and dis na wetin dem give me.

Di board tok say Mmesoma wey pipo bin earlier celebrate say get di highest mark for di 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) bin falsify her result.

Di candidate actual score for di exam na 249, no be di 362 wey she claim say she score, Jamb insist.

Fabian Benjamin, tok tok pesin for di di examination body tell BBC Pidgin say dem do dia internal investigations wey prove say na fake results she get before dem come out tok so and dem get proofs to show.

"I go show you Miss Ejikeme authentic results, di notification slip wey she print wey give her access into do examination hall, her registration slip afta she register for Jamb and on all dis documents, her age dey different from di results notification slip she dey parade.” e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Coloured and photocopy of original Jamb results

How to check your JAMB result?

Fabian Benajam explain say Jamb dey create 'profile' for any candidate wey wan sit for di exam during registration time.

E say dis profile get evri information about di candidate and so wen di results come out, di candidate go simply go im profile wey im don create go check di results.

"Wen you wan register for Jamb you go send your National Identification Number NIN to 55019 and we go create a profile for you.

"E be like a room or box wey contain all your information. Na from dia you go print your results and evritin you wan print," Benjamin tok.

E add say "You no fit print am from di Jamb website, na only from di profile you fit print as e no dey di Jamb website."

Wetin be di security features for Jamb result slip

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/ Fabian Benjamin Wetin we call dis foto, Jamb say dem stop to issue results notification since 2022

Oga Fabian Benjamin give three ogbonge security features wey dey for any Jamb result slip as:

Di QR code wey pesin for scan and e go show even detail or information about am.

Di candidate photo dey bold for di side of di slip

Watermark of di candidate registration number wey dey throughout di body of di result slip.

To sabi authentic result from Jamb Fabian Benjamin say scanning di QR code wey dey on di Jamb result na di ogbonge way to take check weda di result na real or fake as you go see di real owner of dat result.

E add say Jamb don stop to issue 'Result notification', wetin dem dey issue now na 'Result slip'. Di last time dem issue result notification na for 2021.