Di African leaders wey dey go Ukraine and Russia on a peace mission

Wia dis foto come from, South Africa Presidency

16 June 2023, 10:17 WAT New Informate 26 minutes wey don pass

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa don land for Kyiv, Ukraine capital.

E dey lead di seven African leaders dey go meet with Ukraine President for Kyiv today before dem go go Russia on a peace mission.

Di group wey include leaders from South Africa and Egypt don agree to do tok-tok with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on how dem go ‘cease fire’ and lasting peace.

Di move dey come just as Kyiv launch dia counter- offensive wey make di fight-fight to get to increase.

Which African leaders dey go?

Na seven African leaders dey go.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa dey lead di delegation and e include and senior representatives of Egypt, Senegal, Comoros, Uganda, Zambia, and di Republic of the Congo.

Di delegation go also include Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Azali Assoumani, di president of Comoros and current chairperson of the African Union.

Who dey behind di peace initiative?

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency of South Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Ramaphosa meet Ukraine special envoy for Africa and di Middle East, Maksym Subhk (L)

Na di Brazzaville Foundation dey organise di peace mission.

Di Brazzaville Foundation na one independent non-profit organization wey dia goals na to develop initiatives and prevent katakata especially for Africa.

Na Frenchman Jean-Yves Ollivier, wey don help secure di release of hostages for di Central African Republic and don also negotiate one power-sharing deal for di Democratic Republic of Congo before organise am.

Wen e come to di war for Ukraine, di foundation don tok well say dialogue dey important well well.

And members of di foundation don meet with representatives from Ukraine and Russia for di past few months.

Di goal of di foundation na “to make tok-tok resume sharp sharp between di two kontris”, na wetin dia website tok and di members hope to make progress during dis visits to Ukraine and Russia.

Wia dis foto come from, South Africa Presidency/ South Africa Goment Wetin we call dis foto, Di African leaders inside train on dia way to Kyiv

Wetin dis mission fit actually achieve?

Di man wey prepare di ground for dis mission don tok about some goals.

Jean-Vyes Ollivier neva tok publicly about di trip recently - but for im published previous interviews im tok about how im wan go about di mata.

Im say di aim na to start tok-tok instead of to resolve di katakata, to start tok-tok on issues wey no directly affect di military situation and build from dia.

One of dem na a potential swap (exchange) of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Di oda way na to try find solutions to issues wey mata to Africa like grain and fertilizer.

Di war don seriously affect and block di export of grain from Ukraine and fertilizers from Russia, wey don make global food insecurity for Africa increase, wey dey also depend on imports from di two kontris.

Russia and Ukraine war so far

Ukraine forces don do counter-offensive attack against di Russian military.

Dis happun over di few days with different results.

Kyiv bin don also announce say dem don win back plenti settlements from Russia wey dey occupy di places on Monday.

Pictures and videos of Ukraine flags for dis places full social media.

Di fight don tough well well, however, Deputy Minister for Ukraine contamination say dia troops bin engage for “extremely fierce battles” with Russians.

Russia set don step up dia missile attacks across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Odesa and President Zelensky village of Kryvyi Roy- wia at least 11 pipo die and 28 wound according to wetin officials tok.

Ukraine dey also report say Russia don kidnap 150 children from di Luhansk region, wey Russia dey occupy for di Eastern part of di kontri.