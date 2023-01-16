Obi promise to scata Nigeria multiple exchange rate

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

Di presidential candidate of di Labour Party promise to scata Nigeria multiple exchange rate system.

Peter Obi, reveal dis during im visit to Chatham House, United Kingdom on Monday.

E say dem plan to collabo with Central Bank of Nigeria for transparent liberalization of di foreign exchange market and dismantle multiple exchange rate regime wey no dey too clear.

Obi address di challenges wey di kontri dey face for dia.

E say Nigeria get alarming insecurity wey don lead to loss of many lives and properties, decline in food and economic output, trauma wey dey affect di mental health of communities.

E say di economy dey in crisis with a 'troubling debt profile' wey don dey worst more-more by oil theft.

Di Labour party candidate add say two economic recession in six years and 'lamentable' power sector dey affect manufacturing and social life.

E say dis Chattam house event dey challenge dem to new thinking.

Here na some of di few things wey Peter Obi tok among many;

Oga Obi say dia solution to di power problem for Nigeria dey comprehensive and na one wey covers transmission, distribution, generation and financing as detailed for dia Manifesto.

E say further borrowing go dey strictly for productive purposes

Dem plan to remodel Nigeria tertiary institutions to serve as hubs or centres for research, development, and commercialisation of ideas for di quick industrialization of Nigeria.

Peter Obi to move Nigeria right to di top bracket of Human Capital Development index, dem go pursue Marshall plan-type programme on education wey go incorporates compulsory technical and vocational skills, sports, entrepreneurship, programming, and digital skills from di primary to di secondary level.

Tins Peter Obi explain during question and answers

Peter Obi give answers to some questions during im address for Chatham House, London.

On Foreign Investment

Peter Obi say Foreign investors dey like bee and honey.

"All you need na to create honey, di way bees go find di place dey very simple."

E say foreign capital dey afraid of corruption, where there is no rule of, and board politices.

Corcerning Power

Afta comparing Nigeria electricity generation with dat of South Africa, Peter Obi say im go declare war on power sector'

" ...South Africa for di past three month don declare emergency in power and say anybody fit generate up to 100 megawatt with dia licence ."

"So somebody wey get 60 millioon population and dey generate ova 40,000 megawatt but declare emergency, wetin you think say somebody wey get ova two hundred million pipo and dey generate 5-6,000 go do? War!

"I go declare war on power sector and 1 go solve am."

"Anybody wey stand on di way, so be it."

Pull poverty from North

Peter Obi say im must pull out di poverty wey dey devastate d iNorth.

"Di vast land wey dey di North, dey far more in terms of assets and source of revenue generation and export for Nigeria than di oil."

"E dey very simple, make i give you example of one state for North, Niger state."

Wetin be 'Chatham House?

Anoda name for Chatham House na di Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Di institute wey be di independent policy institute get im headquarters for London, United Kingdom.

According to di organisation website, dia mission na to provide commentary on world events and give solutions to global challenges.

Dem dey give leadership thought on ogbonge issues wey dey define di 20th century.

Di platform dey also give African independence leaders a platform throughout decolonization.