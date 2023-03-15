Residents shock as jaguda pipo carry PoS machine join body during operation

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

27 minutes wey don pass

Di scarcity of di naira na serious challenge for many Nigerians in di last few months.

While many pipo dey struggle to get am, odas dey use mago-mago and criminality get dia own.

Dis na di situation for one community for Oyo state, Southwest Nigeria wia tiff pipo don begin carry PoS machines go rob pipo.

Pipo wey dey leave for Olode, Olomo, Alakuta, Ayegun, Olose and Arijo for Apete area, for Ibadan Oyo state dey fear well well sake of how armed robbers dey disturb dia area.

Di latest incident happun on 11 March, 2023 wen jaguda pipo attack di pipo of Olasha for night, and collect dia properties.

Wetin shock di victims na as di robbers wey carry deadly weapons, also arm dia sef wit PoS machine dey collect money from dia victims.

Di jaguda pipo wit dia PoS collect money wey di pipo get sake of say scarcity of money dey disturb Nigerians currently.

Tori be say di robbers escape afta di operation.

Reaction trail di kin pattern wey di robbers carry do di operation.

One resident of di area Akinola Olumide tell BBC say di armed men escape wit pipo plenty property.

Chairman of di community Oluniyi Babatope on im part say na only two pipo come commit dat kain heavy crime.

Babatope say afta di incident happun, him and oda pipo waka around di neighborhood in search of di robbers but dem no see dem.

'Di shocking pattern and lack of police impact'

Oluniyi and Olumide say no be di first time dis kain tin dey happun for dat area becos similar incident happun for neighbouring areas around dem.

One of di chiefs of di area, Giwa Oladele say na for midnight of Saturday im get informate say tiffs come dia neighborhood.

"Dem collect plenty mobile phones afta dem break into pipo houses."

Chief Giwa, say di criminals use force rape di lover of di person wey dem break into im house.

Chief Giwa Oladele criticize how dem no dey get enof protection from law enforcement agencies despite say di incident dey happun regularly.

E get wen dis kain robbery happun wey di armed men even rape one woman for di area.

Oladele say Law enforcment agencies no dey do dia work well for dat area.

"Anytime we try catch any suspected criminal we dey carry am go police station and bifor you know, afta two to three days dem go release am," Giwa tok.

E add say "Recently we arrest one criminal wey stab pesin, until now di police neva find a solution to di incident."

Im beg di Oyo state police commissioner to ensure say dem provide adequate security system for dem.

BBC try reach di Oyo state police command but di tok-tok pesin no respond.

Nigeria cashless policy

Since January wey di Central Bank of Nigeria Govnor, Godwin Emefiele announce di extension of di swap of di naira note Nigerians witness rush-rush for di redesigned currency wey neva circulate well.

Di CBN for different times tok say dem don release enof moni wey fit go round yet naira notes both old and new still dey scarce for street.

Na on Tuesday di CBN reverse di policy wey make di naira dey scarce – Nigerians now dey expect di recirculation of both the old and new notes.

Di central bank of Nigeria first introduce di cashless policy for December 2011 and e bin kick off for Lagos for January 2012.

Central Bank of Nigeria govnor den, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, for one letter for 2009 address di impact of global recession for Nigerian capital market both for short and long term.

Dat time, Nigerian economy dey heavily cash-oriented for transaction of goods and services wey dey contrary to global trends.

Goment aim den na;

To increase development and modernization of Nigerian payment systems for vision 2020 goal to become one of di top 20 economies for di world by di year 2020.

To grow di economy and reduce di cost of banking services.

Increase financial inclusion by providing more transaction options so more pipo fit get access

To reduce costs of plenti cash handling.

To reduce tif-tif and oda cash-related crimes.

How pipo dey loose cash during fire and flooding incidents, and many oda ogbonge reasons.