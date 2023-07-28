Who be General Tchiani wey declare imself leader of Niger afta di coup?

Wia dis foto come from, RTN

28 July 2023, 12:35 WAT New Informate 50 minutes wey don pass

General Abdourahmane Tchiani don declare imself di new leader of Niger afta di coup.

Also known as Omar Tchiani, e stage di takeover wey start on Wednesday.

Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani (alias Omar Tchiani) na di leader of di presidential guard wey comot Niger President Mohamed Bazoum for power.

Im scata di first peaceful and democratic transition wey di kontri bin don get since dia independence for 1960.

Di military coup wey happun for July 26 don put di Sahel for inside confusion afta similar takeovers don happun for neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali.

Bazoum wey get very shaky start for office for 2021 afta different attempted coup, na one of di key Western padi-padi. Im position Niger as di hub of regional and international security efforts wey get di aim to stabilise di Sahel.

One insurgency wey break out for northern Mali for 2012 don make mata worse over di years, di insurgency don spread violence enta Burkina Faso, Niger and e dey spread enta kontries wey dey close to di Gulf of Guinea.

Di decision wey Mali take to deploy Russia Wagner Group mercenaries na wetin trigger di withdrawal of France troop comot from di kontri and e lead to di stopping of operations of di UN peacekeeping mission wey strong reach like 13,000.

Bazoum bin welcome dos forces to Niamey as part of im renewed synergy wey go help Niger and oda West African states make dem no dey destabilise becos of violence by di Islamic State and al-Qaeda militants.

Dis removal wey Gen Tchiani do go threaten di partnerships wey don dey ground before.

Pampered, powerful presidential guard

Na Gen Tchiani wey be 62 years old don dey control di presidential guard since 2011 and na former President Mahamadou Issoufou promote am to di rank of general for 2018

Mahamadou Issoufou wey be predecessor to Bazoum establish di guard against military takeovers wen Niger don experience four successful coups since wen dem don gain independence from France.

Di guard get about 700 men wey one French pan-African publication Jeune Afrique describe as “men wey dey well-equipped, as well as around 20 shielded”.

Although im no dey wen di putschist officers read dia statement on top state TV wen dem confam di coup. Rumour bin don carry am say Tchiani go be di incoming junta leader.

Di officers wey go establish di National Council for di Safeguarding of di Homeland (CNSP) tok say dem comot Bazoum sake of di “continuing deterioration of di security situation” and “bad economic and social governance”.

Tchiani don also dey linked to one coup attempt wey happun for 2015 against Issoufou and appear for court for 2018 wia im deny di allegations. Di former president follow Bazoum tok say make im retain di presidential guard, including Tchiani wey stop di coup attempt for 2021.

Before di coup happun, Bazoum don plan to comot di general as part of changes wey im dey make to di security forces.

For April, Bazoum replace di high commander of di national gendarme and di chief of staff for di armed forces. Na wetin dem trace to di cause of di mistrust wey happun for di security forces.

Sabi pipo don warn say di challenge wey di Niger army dey face na sake of corruption, tribalism and poor equipment wey trigger di coup.

Ogbonge facts

Gen Tchiani na 62 years old wey don serve as di man in charge of di presidential guard since 2011.

Dem promote am to di rank of general for 2018 by di former president Issoufou.

Pipo no too sabi how im personal life, education and military career take be.