Police dey investigate death of 21-year-old student wey her boyfriend allegedly kill

Wia dis foto come from, @KILLABOIGRAM/INSTAGRAM AND @AUSTA_XXO

46 minutes wey don pass

Police for Lagos, southwest Nigeria, say dem dey investigate di death of 21-year-old Onuwabuagbe Augusta Osedion wey her boyfriend Benjamin aka Killaboi confess say na im kill am.

Di dey come afta di young man wit ova 66k followers on Instagram bin confess on im story say im and im girlfriend bin get argument and im mistakenly stab am to death.

Killaboi say im go surrender to di police and face di consequence of im action.

For series of updates for im Instagram story, e also share screenshots of di message im send to di girl mama where e tok say im no intend to kill im girlfriend.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Lagos Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin tell BBC Pidgin say di mama of di deceased, Onwabhagbe Cordelia of Military Cantonment, Maryland area of Lagos, on Saturday 15 July bin report to di police say her pikin tell her say she bin quarrel wit her boyfriend on Tuesday 11 July.

According to Hundeyin, Augusta mama say she bin make effort to reconcile di two lovers but she no dey able to reach dem on dia phones or oda platforms.

Cordelia bin tell di police say she de reach di daughter roommate and di lady lead dem to di boyfriend house for Oral Estate for Ikota, Ajah where dem recover her daughter Mercedes Benz C30 and dem no fit access di apartment.

SP Hundeyin say DPO of Ajah police station lead detectives to di scene and dem break di door and discover di lifeless body of Augusta. Police confirm say Augusta private part bin dey miss wen dem find her lifeless body.

Dem recover di deadi bodi wey don dey rotten.

SP Hundeyin add say dem see marks of violence and signs of struggle for di body of di victim and dem deposit am for di General Hospital Mortuary for Yaba for autopsy and preservation.

E say dem also recover one note wey Benjamin put for di scene and dem dey treat am as exhibit.

“Police don cordon off di scene as preliminary investigation dey go on so we go fit transfer case to SCID Panti for secret investigation,” SP Hundeyin tell BBC Pidgin.

Who be Killaboi?

Wia dis foto come from, @KILLABOIGRAM/INSTAGRAM

Killaboi for im Instagram profile say im be Blockchain Developer and Crypto Purveyor. Di young man no get too many posts for im Instagram but di few posts wey im get show say im be big boy wey dey chop life.

One of im post wey im pin for im Instagram page show am dey pose behind one private jet. For di caption of di pictures, im say di way im dey live fit make pipo dey tink say im dey use cheat codes.

For di series of confession for im Instagram story, Killaboi claim say im make ova 300 million naira on betting between 2022 and 2023, wey mean say na punter.

For im Instagram story, di Nigerian man say im ruin im life at 26 years wit di killing of im girlfriend and say im no fit face im family and im only brother wit wetin im don do.

Who be Austa

Wia dis foto come from, @AUSTA_XXO/INSTAGRAM

Onuwabuagbe Augusta Osedion aka Austa na 21-year-old student of Lead University, Ibadan, di Oyo State capital.

For her Instagram bio, Austa describe herself as public figure.