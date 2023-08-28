How Ghana actress Selly Galley wade through belle watchers to become mama of twins

Author, Faith Oshoko

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

Ghana actress, Selorm Galley Fiawoo wey dey popularly known as Sally Galley don announce say she don put to bed to bouncy baby twins.

Di actress wey don dey married to her musician husband Praye Tietia for di eight years announce her first birth on top social media.

For one of her several posts on top di mata Selly tok say, "e be long and almost hopeless journey".

She bin tok dis one as she reveal several pictures wey show am with belle and come dey give glory to God.

For di posts, wey don reach six, she share her exicitement say, "Oh wia I wan start? I don write delete plenti captions dem as tears dey pour from my face. I get big testimony, a very big testimony to share."

She follow discuss her pregnancy say, "I get incredible time for my pregnancy . Even as I wan lock up on top di mata, I still bin wan make memories and I go like share some with you before I introduce you give di Fiawoo Twins."

Dis allude to di fact say she don born even though she neva show di pikin dem outside yet.

Keeping with di jollification mood of dis tori, oga Tietia wey dey populary known as Cartel Big J bin post video about di pregnancy wia e reveal say one of di pregnancy craving wey Selly bin get during pregnancy na burger.

Dem call Selly 'Barren woman'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@selygalleygh

Dis na on top say to dey married on top public eyes bin no dey easy for di couple on top say dem bin dey come for am say she dey barren.

She tok say na "holding on to Faith, carry me come dis far. It don be linf and almost hopeless journey but no be me fit decide dat."

No jokes, di mata deep sotay one particular troll account, make di news afta di former beauty queen put am on blast for her current private second account on top say di woman bin call am "horror face and barren woman".

Dis na afta di user bin collect blocking from Selly public account sake of di same mata, all dis tins happun for October 2020.

Pipo bin later come for di troll sotay she comot in tears to tok sorry for wetin she post on top Salley social media page for video wey she don delete.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@sellygalley Wetin we call dis foto, Blog post bin advice Praye say make e go find side chick to give belle five years into dia marriage

Although dis na di most popular yab for di lack of pikin dem, wey Selly Galley don get, no di only one.

One Ghana blog wey dem call Gossip Scoop, comot with post for April 2020 and title am say, "Maybe Praye Tietia need to find side chick wey go born pikin for am since Selly Galley efforts to give birth neva yield fruit".

Dis come afta one of di interviews wey Sally Galley bin open up about how she dey find am hard to carry belle.

Di tori go on top bad tins like "apparently, Praye Tietia neva desperate for pikin or else e for don go for side chick and give am belle."

Dem even add im age plus say dem don dey married for five years at di time wen dat post comot.

Selly Galley too no keep shut on to of her desire to born pikin as she even give interview for dat same period wia she tok say she don do everytin possible to try to born pikin but e neva work.

Who be Salley Galley

Wia dis foto come from, Selly Galley/ Facebook

Selorm Galley Fiawoo we dey popularly known as Selly Galley na Ghanaian actress wey don feature for plenti movies wey include Red Carpet, Any Other Monday among odas.

She start to dey enta public eye for 2011 wen she win di first edition of di Miss Ghallywood beauty pageant.

She then go on to enta to reality TV stardom afta she enta di Big Brother Africa season 8 house for 2013, although she no win am.

For September of of 2015, she go on to marry her long time partner, wey be musician wey come from di Hiplife croup Praye.

As well as acting, Selly Galley dey also work as TV and radio host as well as event host, as she don host several awards including di Exclusive Men Awards for 2018.