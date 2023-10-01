11 tins wey Tinubu tok for im first Presidential Independence Speech

Wia dis foto come from, State House

59 minutes wey don pass

President Bola Tinubu don make im first Independence Day Speech for im first year as di President of Nigeria

Dis dey come afta im administration bin call for a 'solemn' jollification of di day sake of di current issues wey dey face di kontri.

Dis na some of di tins wey e tok for im speech.

Fuel Subsidy Removal

I sabi di hardship wey don come (with di end of subsidy). I get eyes wey dey feel and eyes wey dey see see.

I wan explain to you why we gatz endure dis trying time.

Di pipo wey bin wan stay for di fuel subsidy and broken foreign policies na pipo wey wan build dia family mansion for poto-poto. I dey different. I no be di kain pesin wey go build we national home wit foundation of poto-poto.

So e go fit last, our home must to dey built on beta ground.

25,000 Naira extra salary

Based on oour tok-tok wit labour, business and oda stake holders dem, we go introduce provisional wage increase.

Dis na to enhance di federal minimum wage without say e cause unnecessary inflation.

So, for di nest six months, di average low-grade worker go collect extra 25 thousand naira per month.

Lower Transport rate

To make di economy to be orobo by lowering wetin pipo dey spend on top transport na di koko.

So, we don open new chapter for public transportation by using di cheaper, safer Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) busses all ova di kontri.

Dis buses go run on less than wetin fuel prices dey tok now, and dat go affect transport fares for di beta.

New CNG conversion kits go soon land as all hands dey ground to sharparly run di buying process wey usually dey long.

We dey also arrange training facilities across di kontri to give new opportunities to transport workers and business pipo.

CBN Palava

I bin poromise ogbonge house cleaning of di house of ojoro wey di CBN don turn.

Dat housecleaning don dey happun. A new leadership for di CBN don enta.

Also, my special investigator go soon present im findings on past failures and how to prevent dat kain tin make e no happun again.

From now, monetary policy go be for di benefit of all and no go just be for di powerful and rich.

Tax Reforms

Wise tax policy dey important to economic fairness and development.

I don start Committee for Tax Reforms wey go improve how tax administration for dis kontri de work.

E go also ansa fiscal policies wey no dey fair or dey block di business environment and slow we growth.

Employment

To increase employment and urban incomes, we dey provide investment funding for businesses wey get beta potential.

We go also increase investment for micro, small and medium scaled enterprises.

Social Safety net

Starting from dis month we go increase di social safety net.

We dey do dis one by di expansion of di cash transfer programs as we go add anoda 15 million vulnerable households.

Security of pipo

My administration go always put safety of pipo as number one priority.

Inter-Service collabo and intelligence sharing don dey improved.

Our Service Chiefs don collect di work to rebuild di capacities of our security services.

Soldiers wey don die for Nigeria

Here, I wan salute and hail our ogbonge security forces say dem dey keep us sfe and dem dey secure our territorial integrity.

Many don give di ultimate sacrifice.

We dey remember dem today plus including dia families.

We go equip our forces wit di ways and means needed so dem go fit do dia urgent work for di pipo.

Women and Young Pipo for Goment appointments

We go continuue to make key appointment wit wetin dey for di constitution and wit fairness to all.

Women, Youth and di physically challenged go kontinu to get dia due regard for dis appointments dem.

Labour Unions

I wan also thank members of our dynamic civil society organizations and labour unions for dia dedication to Nigerian democracy.

We fit no always gree but I dey value your advice and recommendations.

You be my brothers and sisters and you get my due respect.