How presidential candidates win for dia polling units

Politics bin dey dominated by two parties before - di ruling APC and di PDP - since di restoration of multi-party democracy 24 years ago.

But dis time, strong challenge don come from a third-party candidate wey dey di race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari - di Labour Party Peter Obi, wey many young pipo dey support.

Dem don begin count di results for tens of thousands of polling stations, dem go collate am afta, come send go electoral headquarters for di capital Abuja.

Di final result no dey expected until at least Tuesday.

Atiku Abubakar win im polling unit for Adamawa

Di presidential candidate for di PDP, Atiku Abubakar, win im polling unit for Yola, di north-eastern state of Adamawa.

With di result of di election, wey hold for im polling unit 12 in Ajiya, Gwadabawa ward for Yola north LGA of Adamawa state, PDP secure 282 votes, while di All Progressives Congress (APC) come a distant second wit 57 votes.

Di Labour Party (LP) secure six votes, while di New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) get one vote.

Dis na di results as follows;

PDP - 282

APC - 57

LP - 6

Alliance Party - 2

NNPP - 1

Boot Party - 1

Bola Tinubu win im polling unit for Lagos

Di presidential candidate for di APC, Bola Tinubu, bin win im polling unit for Lagos.

Tinubu poll 33 votes to defeat im closest rival, Peter Obi, di presidential candidate of di Labour party, wey get eight votes, while di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, gey only one vote.

Na total of 43 voters out of 324 registered voters get accreditation for di polling unit.

Dis na di results as follows;

APC - 33

LP - 8

PDP - 1

YPP - 1

Peter Obi win win polling unit for Anambra

Peter Obi wey dey contest di presidential seat under di Labour Party (LP) don win for im polling unit for Anambra state.

E vote for polling unit 19 for Agulu 2 ward of Anaocha LGA.

Dis na di results as follows;

APC - 0

APGA - 3

LP - 236

New Nigeria Peoples Party - 2