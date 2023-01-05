G-5 delay declaration of support for dia prefered presidential candidate

52 minutes wey don pass

Di group of five govnors wey dey fight dia political party di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no declare dia support for dia prefared presidential candidate for di 2023 presidential election.

Pipo bin tink say di govnors wey dey call dem sef G-5 go announce who dem go support for di election as dem launch di campaign of di party for Oyo state – dem call am di ‘Ibadan declaration’ on Thursday.

Nigeria election body, di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don fix 25 February for presidential election.

Na 18 political parties and presidential candidates dey contest di election – but na four of di candidates dey lead among dem.

One of di four leading candidates na oga Atiku Abubakar of di PDP wey di G-5 govnors dey fight.

Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike bin tok for December say na for January di group go delcare who dem go support.

Di campaign for Ibadan on Thursday turn out to be di flag-off of PDP campaigns for di govnorship and oda elections minus di presidential election.

Wetin G-5 govnors tok

Di govnors wey make up G-5 na Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Di group of govnors also get leaders of di party wey dey support dia course.

For di campaign wey happun for Ibadan on Thursday, di G-5 govnors disappoint pipo wey dey wait for di declaration.

“We be committed members of di PDP and we dey vex wit our party becos dem no use di internal conflict arrangement resolve di kasala wey happun afta our convention,” Benue State govnor Ortom tok.

Di govnor say true-true dem dey support PDP and all dia candidates for di state and national level but dem neva decide who to vote for di presidential election.

E say “all our candidates for our states go win dia positions. We go deliver all our candidates.

“But we go let una know who to vote for presidency.”

Govnor Ortom say make dia supporters no “dey listen to gossips and social media hypes.”

Rivers state govnor Wike also tok di same tin – say make dia supporters no worry about who to vote for di presidential election.

Background of PDP crisis

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku and Wike/Facebook

Dis na di serious debate between di party and di presidential candidate wey lose for di primary election, dat na di Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike.

Di govnor reportedly set di conditions to kontinu to dey di party, and support Atiku Abubakar for di 2023 election.

Among di conditions be say, make di party leader Iyorchia Ayu, wey come from Northern Nigeria go step down from im position.

Im argument na say di presidental candidate and di national chairman of di party no suppose come from di same region.

‘Ayu must go’

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike bin don explain im position why e dey insist say di Iyorchia Ayu must step down as Chairman of di People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Wike and im team dey insist say Iyorchia Ayu must resign for an acting chairman from di South.

E say di presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, bin tell am in pesin wen im win di primary for May 2022 say Ayu go vacate im position as party chairman.

“Wen we finish our convention on a Saturday to Sunday, di candidate of di party (Atiku) come see me for my house for Abuja on Monday around 10:30am…and e tell me: ‘I want us to work togeda’ and den im say ‘Look, Ayu must go’.

Wia dis foto come from, PDP/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Iyorchia Ayu raise di hand of PDP presidential and vice presidential candidate

“I say why? Im say becos wen a candidate come from di north, di chairman go come from di south, and wetin I dey tok na, implement wetin you tell me. Wetin be di offence I don commit? E no get anytin to do with Wike; e get to do with integrity.

“I challenge di presidential candidate to deny dis one. If im deny am, I go go further to tok so many tins to Nigerians becos enough is enough.”

Di govnor say di resignation of Walid Jibril as Board of Trustees chairman no go stop im demand for Ayu’s removal come add say, “dis fight we go fight am to di end."

However, for im response to BBC kwesion, Oga Ayu say im no get no wia to go.

Di PDP leader add say im know say im dey work and e neva tiff money, so e no understand wetin pipo dey tok about.

E follow deny say di failure to bridge di divide wit Govnor Wike fit hinder di party for di 2023 election.

"Wen we bin start di PDP journey, we bin no see dis children. Dem be pikin wey no sabi why we establish dis party.