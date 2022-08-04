Chevening scholarship: Five tins to know about UK goment programme

UK goment offer promising students around di world to study for free

Chevening open scholarship programme for students across di world for di 2023-2024 calendar.

45 minutes wey don pass

Promising students around di world, even from Nigeria wia universities dey shut, get opportunity to pursue a masters degree inside UK for free.

UK Foreign Office on 2 August 2022 open di Chevening scholarship programme for students across di world for di 2023-2024 calendar.

Dis opportunity dey come at a time wen public universities for Nigeria dey closed for nearly six months now sake of some unresolved issues wit di goment.

Di Academic Staff Union of Nigeria, ASUU bin start dia strike for February 14, 2022.

Chevening fit be opportunity for promising students around di world to pursue dia masters degree for di UK free of charge.

Giving di uncertainty in Nigeria tertiary education system di Chevening Scholarship become a top search term dis week on Google.

Na window for many masters students dey take di opportunity to further dia education abroad.

Chevening Scholars dey come from over 160 kontris and territories worldwide.

Ova di past five years dem don award almost 10,000 scholarships.

UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office na im dey fund and plus some partner organisations.

How Nigerian students dey use school extend dia stay for Europe 31st August 2021

Chevening scholarship programme

Chevening na di UK government international scholarship and fellowships programme.

E start for 1983 and e don develope into one prestigious international awards scheme.

So individuals wey show potential to inspire, inform and influence positive change fit get di opportunity to study for any UK university to gain UK educational qualification through di Chevening.

Chevening scholars fit study subjects in almost any field for a period of one year.

Di latest application opportunity go close by November 1, 2022.

Five tins to note before you reason Chevening

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

You must be citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Di applicant for don complete all components of an undergraduate degree wey go enable to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme for a UK university by di time you submit application.

E must dey typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree for di UK but may e fit different depending on your course and university choice.

Di applicant must get at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience.

And e for don apply to three different eligible UK university courses and for don receive an unconditional offer from one of di choices.

Afta di completion of di programme, e dey expected say students go return to dia home kontri for atleast two years and dem no go fit benfit from di scholarship again until afta five years.

'Chevening give me access across di world'

Na opportunity like dis Nigerian students dey use school to extend dia stay for Europe.

“For me di programme be like di validation of my career over di years”, Akintunde Babatunde wey be media professional tok about how di Chevening scholarship programme help am.

For interview wit BBC Pidgin Akintunde wey be beneficiary say Chevening masters scholarship programme give am access to world class materials wey help shape im development study

Im study Media Practice for di development of social change for di University of Sussex for 2020/2021.

“Di brand wey come wit say pesin study for England and e be Chevening Scholar also help my career wen I graduate.

"I get access to high network of professionals across the world." e tok

Akintunde say na ontop social media im see pipo dey post about how dem get di opportunity and im later decide to also apply for am and luckily im dey among di

“I begin read about Chevening and wen dem select me I write about am because e dey transformative for me.”

Akintunde say di benefits im get na free tuition, flight ticket, free visa application plus monthly stipends for am to settle-in.

E also get guided tours and sponsored events.

So far Chevening say di scholarship programme don help over five thousand students across di world.