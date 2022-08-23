Chelsea close to Aubameyang deal, Man Utd still dey push for Antony

one hour wey don pass

Chelsea dey confident of sealing deal for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon, 21, dis week wit toks over di transfer of di England Under-21 international ongoing. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United dey set to complete di signing of Ajax forward Antony, 22, within next week, after dem reportedly agree personal terms wit di Brazil international. (Sun)

Chelsea dey in advanced toks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, for deal worth between £15m and £25m. (Sky Sports)

Di Blues dey prepare to allow additional eight players comot for di transfer window afta West Ham agree deal to sign Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 28. (Express)

Officials from Manchester United dey set to travel to Barcelona in last effort to sign 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong before di transfer window close. (De Telegraaf via Mail)

United also dey interested in Eintracht Frankfurtand Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32. (Sky Sports via Football Daily)

Watford say "dem no go entertain any bids" for Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr and dem dey ready to offer di 24-year-old new long-term contract afta im proposed move to Aston Villa fail. (Mirror)

Di Hornets also no accept Newcastle United offer of £25m for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. Di Magpies go need increase dia bid for di 20-year-old. (Telegraph)

Tottenham dey interested in signing 24-year-old Leeds and Wales forward Daniel James. (Alan Nixon, via Leeds Live)

Barcelona dey look at Celta Vigo's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 27, as alternative to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso sake of di Catalan club move for di 31-year-old Spain international dey get complicated. (Helena Condis Edo via Twitter)