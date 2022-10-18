Police arrest Lagos autodealer 'IVD' over wife death - wetin we sabi
Police for Lagos state, southwest Nigeria on Monday night reveal say dem don arrest one man over di death of im wife.
Toktok pesin for di Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin say dem arrest di 37 year-old popular celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD.
E say IVD currently dey for custody of di State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for Panti, Yaba.
Dis dey come days after news of im wife death Abimbola Martins bin dey trend for di internet.
Na her sister first confam di news of her death ontop Instagram wis she also accuse say na husband IVD kill am.
Hundeyin say IVD na suspsect for di death of im wife na why dem arrest am so dem go fit investigate.
E add say di purpose of di investigate wey dem dey do na to establish wether im wife death na homicide.
On if and wen dem go charge am to court, di police toktok pesin say na dia investigate go determine.
''If e get to dat point, at di conclusion of investigate''. E tell BBC Pidgin.
Wetin really happun?
Bimbo reportedly die from fire injuries wey she sustain allegdly after one fight with her husband for dia house for Megamound Estate, Lekki area of di state.
Di mother of five last Wednesday evening allegedly set herself ablaze after her husband allegedly beat her.
IVD imsef reportedly no dey injure too much but Bimbo sustain severe wound.
Few days later on Saturday, her older sister enta Instagram crying say Bimbo don die.
For di post, she accuse say na her husband of 16 years dey behind her death.
Few hours after di news of im wife death, IVD enta Instagram and post some videos wey show how e dey get hot gbasgbos wit im mother-in-law. E also post videos of some destruction to dia house and one car. E allege say na di handwork of im late wife.
Tori be say di couple wey get five pikin together no dey new to fight-fight.
Plenti times, di husband and wife don enta social media to tok about di issues for dia marraige.
For 2019, Bimbo regain consciousness from coma after her husband allegedly beat her - she bin dey pregnant at di time.
For 2020, IVD wey be di husband also enta social media to share video of dia reconcilliation after Bimbo bin narrate her sufferings.
Bimbo family later release one post ontop Instagram wia dem tok say IVD don dey on di run since di mata happun but di police say dis one no be true as e dey dia custody.
Who be IVD
IVD real name na Ikechukwu Ogbonna. E dey 37 years old.
E be popular bussiness man wey dey sell moto for Lagos state southwest Nigeria.
Plenti pipo dey call am celebrity car dealer as e dey always roll wit di 'big boys' and 'big girls' otherwise known as celebrity.
E don dey married to im late wife for 16 years according to di post wey im wife family make after her death.
Di couple get five pikin together.
Who be Bimbo
Bimbola Martins na her name and she bin dey married to IVD wey be popular car dealer for Lagos.
Report say she sabi her husband for more dan two decades.
She na pesin wey also dey popular ontop social media.
She die on 15 October, 2022 from injury wey she sustain from fire inicident wey happun for her matrimonial home inside Lagos.
Cases of domestic violence dey common for Nigeria
One of di cases of domestic violence wey rock Nigeria na dat of di ogbonge gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu wey allegedly die due to domestic violence.
Her hubsand, Peter Nwachukwu dey currently stand trial for her death.
Nigerians bin go on social media to express dia anger afta news of di gospel singer death come out.
Di goment charge Nwachukwu say e allegedly commit culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of di Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015,Di offence dey contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable wit death.
FG allege say di defendant deprive Osinachi her personal liberty as e restrain her movement and lock her up for house.
Goment accuse di defendant say e subject di late Osinachi to emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, contrary to section 14(1) of the VAP Act, 2015.
Many pipo advise married women wey dey experience abuse from dia husband to waka komot from di marriage sake of say marriage dey designed to enjoy and not endure.