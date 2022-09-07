Woman injure afta she fight tiger wit bare hands to save her baby

7 September 2022, 09:36 WAT New Informate 38 minutes wey don pass

One woman for di central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh don suffer serious injuries as she dey fight off one tiger to save her 15-month-old baby.

Archana Choudhary struggle wit di tiger wit her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers hear her cries for help and intervene.

Both di mama and son dey receive treatment for hospital.

Di attack happun on Sunday for di outskirts for di Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Animal attacks on pipo wey dey live around di tiger reserve dey common.

Villagers tell BBC Hindi say apart from tigers, elephants don also been enta villages and destroy dia crops.

Across India, pipo dey live for areas wey dey close to forests and national parks don dey witness increase in man-animal conflicts.

Experts say dis na sake of say rapid urbanisation dey destroy natural habitats, dey force animals to enta villages and towns in search of prey and shelter.

For di latest attack, di woman, Archana Choudhary, and her toddler bin dey inside di field wen one tiger came out of di bush and attack di infant.

Di Times of India report say di tiger bin dig im teeth into di baby head and bin dey try to pull di child comot wen di mama intervene.

Na dat time she attempt to fight off di tiger.

Her screams for help attract villagers from nearby areas wey reach di spot wit sticks and drive away di tiger.

Report say di mama injure for lung and get deep wounds on her body while her son get wounds for im head.

One doctor tell BBC say di wounds on di pikin body no dey serious, but di mama one serious.

Civil surgeon Dr Misthi Ruhela for di city of Jabalpur say dem don dey treat di mama.

And di pikin for intensive care unit and dem don give dem anti-rabies injections.

Meanwhile, di tiger attack don cause panic among di villagers.

One forest official tell reporters say di biggest challenge for di department na to locate and capture di tiger wey don waka enta di village.